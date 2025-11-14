SUNCOAST CREDIT UNION FOUNDATION GRANTS OUR CHILDREN HAVE RIGHTS $15,000

The funds support education for parents to develop successful co-parenting strategies, with special attention given to early childhood and school readiness.

Traditional parenting plans address childcare and education, yet fall short on strategy. Co-parenting strategies aimed at school readiness is our speciality. There can be a new standard.” — Jake Hornstein Co-Founder & Executive Director

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Children Have Rights announces a charitable gift of $15,000 from the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation. The funds support educational materials, with special attention given to education and healthcare, for single, unmarried and separated parents navigating child custody and co-parenting. A series of educational materials will be geo-targeted to families throughout the Suncoast Credit Union footprint, at no cost to the family. Topics range from “Early Childhood Co-Parenting Considerations”, “Co-Parent Engagement in School”, “Healthcare Informational-Sharing” and more.The program addresses the need for more parents to make informed decisions that apply early learning, education and healthcare principles to co-parenting across separate households. The integration of early learning coalitions will educate more parents of available resources to avoid co-parenting arrangements that disrupt a child’s development, academics, health and wellbeing.Co-Founder, Jake Hornstein, expressed enthusiasm and what the gift means: “Traditional parenting plans address childcare, education and healthcare, but fall short on strategy. Incorporating early childhood principles into the development of parenting plans is our specialty. Co-parenting strategies aimed at school readiness and student success can be the new standard. This is made possible by Suncoast Credit Union Foundation, the heavyweight champion for strong families and strong communities. We are grateful for their support of this important initiative.”Suncoast Credit Union, Florida’s largest credit union, founded the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation to promote the education, health and emotional well-being of children in the community. Each time a Suncoast member uses their debit or credit card, the credit union donates four cents to the Foundation to fund local initiatives. Since its inception in 1990, the Foundation has raised and donated over $55 million.“Children often suffer during divorce and with education and exposure to other resources, our hope is that parents can learn new skills to promote stronger co-parenting skills,” said Jeff Kunberger, Executive Director of Suncoast Foundations. “Our hope is that families can learn and grow through learning and that children will benefit,” he added.About Our Children Have Rights .Org (OCHR)Established January 2021, its mission is to Protect the rights of children to have access to their parents by providing education, resources, and support services for successful co-parenting strategies. All programs and services are provided at no cost. OCHR offers di-rect consultations, document review, workshops, resource navigation, and a 24/7 online resource center. OCHR has been recognized with prestigious awards, such as the DeBartolo Family Foundation’s Spirit of Humanity, AMPLIFY Clearwater’s Community Spirit, Generation AMPED and Launch Award, as well as the FL Institute of Child Welfare’s Professional of the Year Runner Up ‘25. They present at statewide conferences including the FL Coalition for Children, FL Family Child Care Home Association, Early Learning Coalitions, and have conducted over 125+ workshops for Tampa Bay nonprofits, municipalities and community organizations. For more information, visit OCHR.org or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.About Suncoast Credit UnionSuncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Florida, the 8th largest in the United States based on membership, and the 10th largest in the United States based on its $19.2 billion in assets. Chartered in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Un-ion, Suncoast Credit Union currently operates 80 full-service branches and serves more than 1.3 million members across Florida. As a community credit union, anyone who lives, works, attends school, or worships in Suncoast Credit Union’s service area is eligible for membership. In 2021, Suncoast Credit Union’s field of membership was expanded to include public K-12 teachers, college educators, and educational support staff from all of Florida’s 67 counties. Suncoast is passionate about community support. Since its found-ing in 1990, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has raised and donated more than $55 million to organizations and initiatives that support the health, education, and emotional well-being of children in the communities that the credit union serves. For more information, visit suncoast.com or follow us on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.