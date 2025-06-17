Bayometric Earns FINRA EFS Certification for Its Live Scan Software

Bayometric Logo

FINRA EFS Certification confirms Bayometric’s live scan solution streamlining fingerprinting and compliance across financial industry.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayometric, a trusted name in biometric fingerprinting and identity management solutions, has officially received certification from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) under the Electronic Fingerprint Services (EFS) program. This recognition highlights Bayometric’s focus on building live scan software that meets the financial industry’s high standards for security, speed, and regulatory compliance.

With this certification, Bayometric joins a small group of vendors that are authorized to submit fingerprints electronically to the FBI through FINRA’s Electronic Fingerprint Services (EFS) program. Financial firms and live scan providers can now use Bayometric’s software for quicker, compliant background checks during hiring or onboarding.

What this certification means?

To get this approval, Bayometric’s system had to meet FINRA’s technical and security requirements. The certification isn’t just a stamp, it means the software can safely collect, process, and send fingerprint data for background checks required under U.S. law.

For financial companies, this simplifies compliance. Instead of dealing with paper forms, long wait times and manual errors, they can now submit fingerprints electronically using software that’s already tested and approved by FINRA.

What makes Bayometric’s live scan software financial-industry ready?

Bayometric has designed its live scan software from the ground up with accuracy, usability, and compliance in mind. It addresses the specific needs of broker-dealers, investment advisors, and other FINRA-regulated organizations.

High-quality fingerprint capture

Bayometric’s software captures both flat and rolled fingerprints with exceptional accuracy. It uses intelligent image processing to meet FBI and FINRA standards, reducing the chance of rejection due to smudges or poor prints.

Lower rejection rates, faster turnaround

Thanks to its built-in quality checks and automatic error correction, Bayometric helps minimize fingerprint submission failures. This not only speeds up the background check process but also reduces the time and effort spent on resubmissions.

Seamless FINRA integration

Bayometric’s solution has been fine-tuned to align with the technical requirements set by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. That means it integrates smoothly into the workflows of live scan service providers and compliance teams, making regulatory submissions easier and more efficient.

Streamlined compliance workflows

The financial industry runs on tight rules and timelines. Bayometric’s certified software helps firms stay on track. From onboarding to regular background checks, it speeds up fingerprinting while keeping everything secure and within regulatory limits.

Leadership perspective

“Earning FINRA EFS certification is a proud moment for our team,” said Danny Thakkar, CEO at Bayometric. “It validates our work in developing reliable biometric software solutions that financial firms can trust. We’re here to support the industry's compliance efforts with secure, easy-to-use solutions that deliver real results.”

“We know that compliance can be complicated. Our job is to make it simpler, faster, and more secure.” He added.

Understanding FINRA EFS

FINRA’s Electronic Fingerprint Services (EFS) program is designed to improve the background check process for financial firms. Under U.S. law (specifically Section 17(f)(2) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934), many employees in the financial sector must undergo fingerprint-based checks.

Instead of sending physical fingerprint cards by mail, the EFS system allows for digital submission directly to the FBI. But only vendors who meet FINRA’s tough standards can take part. With this certification, Bayometric becomes one of the approved players in this space.

Why it matters to the financial industry?

In finance, compliance isn’t optional, it’s mandatory. Firms need to be sure they’re hiring people who meet all legal and ethical requirements. Fingerprinting is a key part of this process.

By using Bayometric’s FINRA EFS certified live scan software, firms can speed up background checks, cut down paperwork, and avoid errors that cause delays. It’s a win for HR, legal, and compliance teams across the industry.

About Bayometric

Bayometric has been in the biometric security domain for nearly two decades. The company focuses on biometric solutions, live scan systems and secure access systems. Its clients include financial institutions, law enforcement agencies, healthcare providers, and the government agencies.

The company is known for its focus on precision, data security, and intuitive design, allowing organizations to meet strict compliance standards without complicating their workflows.

With the FINRA EFS certification, Bayometric strengthens its role in supporting the financial sector. The company is now ready to help more organizations meet compliance standards with confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.