Peace Care St. Ann’s and St. Joseph’s Named Among 2026 Best Nursing Homes in New Jersey by U.S. News

Jersey City Nonprofit, faith-based Peace Care Communities Earn 2026 U.S. News Best Nursing Homes Recognition for Excellence in Care

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Both Peace Care St. Ann’s and Peace Care St. Joseph’s have been recognized as Best Nursing Homes for 2026 by U.S. News & World Report.

Since its debut in 2009, the annual U.S. News Best Nursing Homes analysis has served as a trusted, data-driven resource for families seeking top-quality short-term rehabilitation or long-term care. A High-Performance designation—the highest recognition offered by U.S. News—was awarded to both Peace Care communities for excellence in Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care.

The U.S. News evaluation is highly selective, recognizing fewer than 19% of nursing homes nationwide as “Best Nursing Homes.” The designation reflects facilities that meet rigorous criteria and demonstrate consistent commitment to superior patient and resident care.

“The Team at Peace Care is very honored and excited to have both of our communities recognized as one of the best Nursing Homes by U.S. News & World Report for 2026,” said Kyle Hreben, Chief Executive Officer of Peace Care. “Our team members embody our mission and demonstrate clinical excellence through their ongoing commitment to achieving the best outcomes for our post-acute and long-term residents every day.”

For the 2026 edition, U.S. News evaluated nearly 15,000 nursing homes based on outcomes such as hospital readmission rates, staffing levels, health inspections, and other key indicators of quality.

“The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings place the needs of patients and residents at the center of the selection process,” said Ben Harder, Chief of Health Analysis and Managing Editor at U.S. News. “We are proud to spotlight nursing homes that consistently demonstrate exceptional care quality and prioritize both safety and long-term well-being.”

This year’s ratings feature expanded methodology, incorporating 17 distinct quality measures for both Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care to provide an even more comprehensive assessment.

About Peace Care

Peace Care comprises two skilled nursing communities—Peace Care St. Ann’s and Peace Care St. Joseph’s—offering short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, memory care, respite care, hospice care, and adult medical daycare. Founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace, Peace Care is a sponsored ministry of Peace Ministries (Englewood, NJ) and operates the only nonprofit, faith-based senior communities in Jersey City and Hudson County.

Peace Care St. Ann’s: 198 Old Bergen Road, Jersey City, NJ 07305

Peace Care St. Joseph’s: 537 Pavonia Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306

Visit: www.peacecarenj.org

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings and consumer reporting, providing independent journalism and trusted insights across health, education, finance, and more.

