Peace Care St. Ann’s Longtime CNA Receives Recognition

Lily with family and Peace Care Team

Team member recognized for excellence in care

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peace Care St. Ann, Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) Tejwanti Lilia (Lily) was selected by Leading Age New Jersey and Delaware (LANJDE) as a recipient of the 2025 Excellence in Care Award, showcasing her exceptional contributions and achievements in the field of mission-driven aging services.

She received her award on February 19, 2025 at the Mercer Lake Boathouse in West Windsor, New Jersey at the annual LANJDE Awards Ceremony. Peace Care St. Ann Administrator, Bob Reyes said, “Lily embodies the compassionate care we render to our residents every day. The award could not be going to a more deserving person.”

Peace Care New Jersey includes two senior communities Peace Care St. Ann’s and Peace St. Joseph’s and offers long-term care, short-term rehab, memory care, respite, and adult medical daycare services. Peace Care, founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace, is a sponsored ministry of Peace Ministries (Englewood, NJ) and offers the only non-profit, faith-based senior communities in Jersey City and Hudson County.

