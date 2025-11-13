Kimberly Lopez is set to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kimberly Lopez, founder of Gabriel Marketing LLC, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on overcoming adversity, leading with integrity, and building a purpose-driven business.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Lopez will explore how to transform personal challenges into entrepreneurial success. She breaks down how resilience and honesty in business can unlock lasting trust and purpose. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of how to define success on their own terms and show up consistently.“Showing up consistently matters more than showing up perfectly,” said Lopez.Kimberly’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/kimberly-lopez

