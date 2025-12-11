Ethan Dunbar Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethan Dunbar, retired Command Sergeant Major and two-term Mayor of Lewisville, Arkansas, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how decades of military leadership, faith, and community service shaped his commitment to helping people live better lives and and restore trust in public serviceNext Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact.The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Dunbar explores how servant leadership, empathy, and accountability drive his approach to community transformation, and breaks down why putting people before politics, prioritizing basic needs, and leading with moral conviction can change how Americans experience government.“Leadership is about service — it’s not about power, it’s about purpose,” said Dunbar.Ethan’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/ethan-dunbar

