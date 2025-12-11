Brett Brocki Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brett Brocki, founder of Nexus Dental Systems, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how overcoming failed systems, personal adversity, and misinformation in healthcare fueled his mission to elevate dental professionals as essential partners in medical care.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Brocki explores how his own medical journey revealed critical gaps in sleep apnea care, and breaks down how integrating oral healthcare professionals, improving clarity around insurance, and creating predictable pathways for treatment can transform patient outcomes.“Dentists deserve a seat at the medical table—sleep medicine depends on it,” said Brocki.Brett’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/brett-brocki

