Northern New Jersey Portfolio Auction November 2025

Former Firehouse, N Haledon Former Municipal Bldg, Franklin Twp, Hunterdon Former Third Street School, Belvidere

Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co offers diverse assortment of properties

CLINTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is pleased to announce a signature Multi‑Parcel Auction scheduled for November 3–6, 2025, offering a collection of redevelopments, institutional, and commercial sites across New Jersey. This auction presents valuable opportunities for investors and developers to acquire prime real estate with redevelopment potential.By Order of the Borough of North Haledon, Passaic County, NJ: A 9,184+/- sq ft former firehouse station located at 811 Belmont Avenue. The 0.64+/- acres lot has onsite public utilities and is ideal for adaptive reuse or redevelopment. North Haledon is a close knit suburban community with strong schools and convenient access to Routes 208 and 287, making it attractive for commuters and families alike. Property Previews are from 12-2 pm on Wednesday, October 15th and Wednesday, October 22nd.By Order of the Belvidere Board of Education, Warren County, NJ: The Former Third Street Elementary School, located at corner of Greenwich Street and Third Street. A 1.12± acre former school site ready for redevelopment. The 11,616+/- sq ft building has onsite public utilities and is prime for conversion. Belvidere is the historic county seat of Warren County, known for its Victorian architecture, charming town square, and proximity to the Delaware River for outdoor recreation. Property Previews are from 12-2 pm on Thursday, October 16th and Thursday, October 23rd.By Order of Franklin Township, Hunterdon County, NJ: The Former Municipal Building, located at 202 Sidney Road. A 1.92± acre site was the former municipal building and is ideal for a residential conversion. In the Pittstown section of Franklin Township, the area is renowned for its sophisticated rural charm, superior schools, and quick access to Routes 31 and I 78, providing easy commuting to central NJ and NYC. Property Previews are from 12-2 pm on Thursday, October 16th and Thursday, October 23rd.By Order of the Borough of Ogdensburg, Sussex County, NJ: The Auction includes two lots sold separately. A 10.4+/- acres light industrial zoned commercial lot located at 76 Kennedy Avenue and a 27.6+/- acre residential lot located at Marianne Est (GPS use 53 Richardsville Road). Ogdensburg is located in the Skylands region of Sussex County, home to Sterling Hill Mining Museum and nearby state parks, offering both heritage appeal and recreational opportunities. Residents enjoy access to Heater’s Pond, local parks, and nearby hiking trails, making it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and families alike. To preview the properties, download the Property Information Package at www.maxspann.com and then drive by at your convenience.The Online Auction will conclude for all properties on Wednesday, November 6, 2025 at 11:00AM ET. Bidding will take place online via the Max Spann bidding platform and smartphone app. Property Information Packages, including terms, maps, zoning, and online bidding instructions, are available for download at www.maxspann.com or by calling 888-299-1438.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.Based in Clinton, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company is America's premier real estate auction and advisory firm. For over 50 years, our Accelerated Auction Marketing Program has created urgency in the marketplace, allowing sellers to control the terms and timing of the sale of their real estate assets. For more information, please visit www.maxspann.com

