Utah Facial Plastics Named Top Workplace for the Second Year in a Row

For the 2nd year, Utah Facial Plastics is named a Top Workplace, highlighting its supportive, inclusive culture and commitment to both employees and patients.

At Utah Facial Plastics, creating an outstanding patient experience and a thriving workplace are two sides of the same mission.” — Dr. Douglas Henstrom, double-board certified facial plastic surgeon

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah Facial Plastics, a leading provider of facial aesthetic care in Utah, has been recognized as a Top Workplace for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and supportive work environment for its nearly 70 team members.

Receiving this honor again is both humbling and energizing for Utah Facial Plastics’ leadership. “Much of what we do happens behind the scenes, working tirelessly to build a positive environment while delivering the exceptional experience we promise our patients each day,” said Jenny Yergensen, Executive Director. “This recognition reflects the passion, long hours, and intentional effort that go into strengthening our culture and supporting our people. When our team feels valued and appreciated, that energy naturally extends to our patients, allowing us to continue setting the standard in our industry.”

Utah Facial Plastics’ mission is to lead not only in patient care but also in employee satisfaction. “We measure our success by two equally important indicators: patient feedback and employee satisfaction,” said Scott Thompson, Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon. “This award validates the areas where we’re succeeding while also highlighting opportunities to grow. By investing in our team, we invest in the experiences of our patients, creating a culture where excellence is reflected in both our care and our workplace.”

Over the past year, Utah Facial Plastics has acted on employee feedback to further enhance team engagement and communication. “One of the strongest themes from last year’s survey was the desire for team members to feel more informed and involved in practice changes,” said Mariah Ponce, Practice Administrator. To address this, Utah Facial Plastics introduced a centralized team hub, created an Employee Ambassador Committee, and refined meeting structures ranging from one-on-one check-ins to full team development days. These efforts led to a 12% increase in overall employee ratings and an 18% increase in satisfaction around pay, underscoring the organization’s commitment to meaningful communication, fair compensation, and a culture of respect and collaboration.

Utah Facial Plastics’ culture is built on collaboration, respect, and a shared sense of purpose. Employees describe the workplace as positive, inclusive, progressive, supportive, and fun, qualities that have contributed to high retention, mentorship opportunities, and career growth within the practice. Notably, the team’s dedication extends beyond internal culture: Utah Facial Plastics has also earned recognition across Utah, including Best of SLC, Best of State, Best of Northern Utah, and Best of Davis County awards.

“At Utah Facial Plastics, creating an outstanding patient experience and a thriving workplace are two sides of the same mission,” said Doug Henstrom, Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon. “This award is meaningful because it shows that we are achieving both. It motivates us to continue cultivating a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and heard, because that’s how we deliver exceptional care to our patients every day.”

About Utah Facial Plastics

Utah Facial Plastics is Utah’s leading destination for facial plastic surgery, hair restoration, wellness, and medical aesthetics. With double board–certified surgeons, nationally recognized providers, and more than 60 years of combined experience, Utah Facial Plastics is committed to delivering natural, confidence-boosting results in a safe, compassionate, and supportive environment.

