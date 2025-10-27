Utah Facial Plastics Celebrates 19 Years with a Lux Night of Met Gala Glamour

Submit Release
Celebrate 19 years of confidence with Utah Facial Plastics! Join the Golden Age Glamour event Nov. 6 for giveaways, deals & live transformations.

We’re so grateful for the patients who have supported us. Nineteen years ago, we never imagined where their trust would take Utah facial Plastics. This event is our way of giving back!”
— Jenny Yergensen, Executive Director

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah Facial Plastics, Utah’s destination for confidence-enhancing transformations, is celebrating 19 years in business with its most glamorous event yet — the 19th Anniversary Celebration on November 6th, 2025, at its Draper location.

Guests will enjoy $20,000 in giveaways, complimentary surgical consultations with board-certified facial plastic surgeons Dr. Scott Thompson, Dr. Douglas Henstrom, and Dr. James Manning, and exclusive access to the biggest offers of the year.

The evening will blend Met Gala-inspired Golden Age Glamour with innovation and artistry, featuring cocktails and small bites, live “After Effect” transformation reveals, interactive experiences with industry experts, and luxurious skincare gifts to take home.

Anniversary Specials Include:
$750 off HALO TRIBRID – the next era of skin rejuvenation
25% off all skincare products
Buy 2, Get 1 Free on dermal fillers
Botox starting at just $10/unit

Evening Highlights:
$20,000 in giveaways and exclusive prizes
Complimentary surgical consultations with Dr. Thompson, Dr. Henstrom, and Dr. Manning (regularly $150)
Personalized skincare education with leading industry representatives
Cocktails, gourmet bites, and live Met Gala-inspired entertainment
A night celebrating confidence, community, and cutting-edge aesthetics

Recognized as Best of State and Best of Salt Lake City, Utah Facial Plastics continues to set the standard for facial aesthetics, hair restoration, and surgical excellence. This milestone event honors the patients, partners, and community who have made Utah Facial Plastics a trusted name in transformative care.

"We're so grateful for the patients who have supported us. Nineteen years ago, we never imagined where their trust would take Utah facial Plastics. Their loyalty has made us Utah's leader in facial aesthetics and hair restoration, and we're honored to celebrate that success together," said Jenny Yergensen, Executive Director. "This event is our way of giving back, with our best discounts of the year, thousands in giveaways, and an evening our community won't forget."

Event Details
Utah Facial Plastics – Draper Location
November 6th, 2025 | 2 Sessions: 4 PM – 6PM & 6 PM – 8 PM
Registration required – spots are limited

About Utah Facial Plastics
Utah Facial Plastics is Utah’s leading center for surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation and hair restoration, offering personalized care through the expertise of Dr. Scott Thompson, Dr. Douglas Henstrom, and Dr. James Manning. With locations in Draper, Layton, and Heber, Utah Facial Plastics continues to empower patients through artistry, innovation, and compassion.

