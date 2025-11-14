NMAC and Coalition Partners Urge Congress to Extend ACA Subsidies Following Government Reopening

National health advocacy organizations call on Congressional leadership to honor commitment to vote on critical healthcare subsidies in December

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, NMAC, formerly known as the National Minority AIDS Council, alongside 17 of its Coalition for Justice and Equity Across Movements partners (see full list below), responded to Congress passing a continuing resolution to reopen the government through January 30, 2026, while calling on lawmakers to fulfill their commitment to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) healthcare subsidies before the end of the year.The short-term resolution passed Wednesday evening restores funding to critical public health agencies and programs, rehires federal employees unduly laid off under a reduction in force (RIF), and provides backpay to all federal employees. Also, part of the continuing resolution agreement is a commitment from Senate leadership to hold a vote to extend ACA subsidies in mid-December."While we welcome the reopening of the government, we are deeply disappointed that the continuing resolution did not include an extension of ACA's enhanced healthcare subsidies," said Harold Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, NMAC. "These subsidies are a lifeline and ensure Marketplace insurance is affordable for millions of Americans."If the subsidies expire at the end of the year, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that nearly 4 million people will lose their insurance. These consequences will deeply impact communities already facing health inequities, including PLWH, LGBTQ individuals, rural and urban low-income families, Black and Latinx communities, and individuals across the South.“Enhanced Premium Tax Credits are critical for people living with HIV,” said Mike Weir, Director of Policy and Advocacy, NASTAD. “They make Marketplace insurance coverage affordable, ensuring consistent access to lifesaving treatment and care continuity as other safety-net options like the AIDS Drug Assistance Program face financial strain.”The job is not done until the ACA lifeline is extended. NMAC and its partners look forward to working with the Administration and Congress to protect the nation's public health infrastructure and to ensure healthcare is a right, not a privilege.About NMACNMAC, formerly known as the National Minority AIDS Council, is a national HIV organization that offers capacity building, leadership development, policy and advocacy, and public engagement to end the HIV epidemic among communities most impacted in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.nmac.org/ Statement Signatories:Association of Nurses in AIDS CareBienestar Human ServicesBlack Women's Learning InstituteCoai, Inc.Family EqualityKumukahi Health + WellnessLavender Rights ProjectLeague of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)MPact GlobalMy Brother's Keeper, Inc.National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC)National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA)National Medical AssociationPRCRibbon-A Center of ExcellenceTranscanworkWaves Ahead CorpFor media inquiries, contact:

