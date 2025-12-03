NMAC Hosts Sixth Annual Hill Champions Reception in Honor of World AIDS Day

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of World AIDS Day, NMAC (National Minority AIDS Council) will host its sixth flagship Hill Champions Reception today from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Rayburn House Office Building. The event will celebrate the Congressional HIV/AIDS Caucus for its leadership in securing federal HIV funding and advancing policies to end the epidemic. NMAC will also honor three members of Congress — Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX), Rep. Sara Jacobs (CA), and Rep. Delia Ramirez (IL) — for their individual commitment and emerging leadership in protecting critical HIV programs and championing the HIV movement. Get to know them here. NMAC’s Hill Champions Reception was created to spotlight the historically bipartisan leadership of the Congressional HIV/AIDS Caucus and bring the diverse voices of the HIV community to Capitol Hill. It has grown in strength and stature over the last 6 years, providing a bipartisan space for community advocates, the public health workforce, policymakers, and industry leaders to come together, collaborate, and reaffirm their shared commitment to ending the HIV epidemic. At the end of a challenging year of devastating cuts to federal HIV funding and programs that will undoubtedly raise healthcare costs for our community, NMAC’s recognition of emerging policymakers is also a call to action for the next generation of lawmakers to get educated about and align with the HIV movement.“Forty-four years of the HIV movement’s hard-fought public health gains, powered by science, epidemiology, and community experiences can all be furthered by bipartisan political leadership that leans on data over divisiveness,” said Harold Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, NMAC. “Hosting Hill Champions soon after the reopening of the federal government is an opportunity to recognize those elected officials standing up for the HIV community and extend an invitation for allyship to policymakers whose constituents benefit from federally funded HIV services. Instead of weakening bipartisan programs such as the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, PEPFAR, and the Ending the HIV Epidemic, we must fortify them to create a future where Americans are free of new HIV cases.”2025 Hill Champions Event DetailsWhat: NMAC’s 6th Annual Hill Champions ReceptionWhen: Wednesday, December 3, 2025, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. ETWhere: Rayburn Cafeteria, Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DCEvent RSVP: Zach Miller, Policy Manager, NMAC, ZMiller@nmac.orgAbout NMAC’s Hill Champions Reception:Since its inception, NMAC’s Hill Champions Reception has stood as a tribute to the enduring partnership between leaders in the HIV community and policymakers committed to ending the HIV epidemic. The awards named after late champions Congressman John Lewis and Congressman Elijah Cummings, along with the Barbara Lee Courage in HIV Advocacy Award established in 2024, honor leaders whose courage and vision continue to inspire this work. NMAC also acknowledges the entire Congressional HIV/AIDS Caucus for their collective leadership in advocating to protect HIV programming and funding. Federal programs like the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, the Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative, and PEPFAR, each born from cross-party collaboration, have strengthened our public health infrastructure and taught us valuable lessons to tackle our nation’s health challenges.About NMAC: Launched in 1987 during the early years of the HIV/AIDS crisis, NMAC is a national HIV organization that offers capacity building, leadership development, policy education, and public engagement to end the HIV epidemic among communities most impacted in the United States. We convene the Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit - the nation’s largest gathering of the public health workforce focused on enhancing PrEP for HIV prevention and the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS - the nation’s largest gathering for community mobilization and workforce development.NMAC Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.