The Green Bean Casserole Turns 70 — and America Is Invited to Wear Its Love for It

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s beloved Green Bean Casserole (GBC) turns 70 this year, marking seven decades as a Thanksgiving and holiday tradition. Celebrity Chef Chadwick Boyd , known for modernizing American food classics, is partnering with Phi Upsilon Omicron ( Phi U ) to celebrate this milestone through “Green Bean Casserole for Good,” a joyful nationwide T- shirt campaign turning an iconic recipe into a movement for the future.Tens of millions of American families make green bean casserole every Thanksgiving and holiday season. Now, for the first time ever, there’s a way for GBC lovers to wear their love for it — and make a difference. The campaign celebrates Dorcas Reilly, the woman who created the beloved casserole, and the casserole’s lasting impact on American food culture.The Green Bean Casserole for Good aims to raise $25,000 for the Bates-Stoklosa Family Legacy Fund – TRAILBLAZER Research Grant through Phi U’s Educational Foundation. The grant supports student research and innovation in fields such as culinary arts, nutrition, dietetics, hospitality, and family sciences, helping prepare the next generation of food creators and educators.“Dorcas Reilly didn’t just create a recipe; she created a ritual,” Boyd said. “This campaign celebrates Reilly’s philosophy: 'food should be fun, food should be happy, ' and reminds us that food, at its best, brings joy and generosity together to do some good.”About the ChallengeAt the center of the movement is the limited-edition Green Bean Casserole for Good premium T-shirt, priced at $32, with proceeds benefiting Phi U’s Bates-Stoklosa Family Legacy Fund – TRAILBLAZER Research Grant. Funded by Evelynne Bates Stoklosa, Reilly’s niece, the fund honors both women’s contributions to food and family sciences while investing in students who will shape the next era of American food and family life.“Each shirt helps fund student research that prepares the next generation of food creators and educators,” said Melissa Martin, Executive Director of Phi Upsilon Omicron. “When people wear these shirts, they’re not only celebrating a beloved American food tradition, they’re literally helping feed the future.”Reilly developed her now-legendary Green Bean Casserole recipe while working in a New Jersey test kitchen, never imagining it would become one of America’s most beloved holiday dishes. Her original handwritten recipe card is now housed in the National Inventors Hall of Fame archives, a lasting tribute to her influence on American food culture.How to Join the Green Bean Casserole for Good MovementBuy the Shirt. Make the Casserole. Tag Your Crew.Across the country, families and food lovers are joining the Green Bean Casserole for Good Challenge, cooking the dish that changed American holiday cooking and wearing their shirts with pride.Buy Green Bean Casserole for Good T-shirts at www.chadwickboydlifestyle.com/shop to join this national Thanksgiving fundraiser and help support the Bates-Stoklosa Family Legacy Fund – TRAILBLAZER Research Grant for future food innovators.Double the good. Buy two or more shirts and receive an exclusive digital e-book by Chef Chadwick Boyd, “Make it Worth It! The 70th Anniversary Green Bean Casserole edition,” featuring seven GBC recipes and Dorcas Reilly’s story.Share the moment. Everyone is encouraged to post their Green Bean Casserole traditions on Instagram and Facebook using #GreenBeanCasseroleForGood and tagging @chadwickboyd and @phiunational to spread the love for this iconic holiday dish.“We want America to wear its love for Green Bean Casserole,” Boyd said. “It’s fun, it’s meaningful and it fosters the future of food and home innovators.”About Chadwick BoydChadwick Boyd is a nationally recognized food and lifestyle expert, TV host and author with more than 30 years shaping American food culture. His work has appeared in Better Homes & Gardens, Food & Wine and Real Simple. He’s been featured on Food Network, Hallmark Channel, and CNN, and is a former judge on Hallmark’s holiday baking competition series, “Christmas Cookie Matchup.”About Phi Upsilon OmicronPhi Upsilon Omicron (Phi U), founded in 1909, is the national honor society for family and consumer sciences. Through its Educational Foundation, Phi U advances leadership, research and education in food and family fields, including the Bates-Stoklosa Family Legacy Fund – TRAILBLAZER Research Grant, which supports innovation shaping the future of American food and family life.AAFCS supports the work of our Alliance for FCS partners to promote Family and Consumer Sciences.

