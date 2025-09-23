National Study Finds Family and Consumer Sciences Contributes $753 Billion Annually to the U.S. Economy

AAFCS

Groundbreaking AAFCS study shows FCS strengthens the economy, prepares millions of students, and impacts industries nationwide.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Family and Consumer Sciences Industry Economic Impact Study , released by the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences ( AAFCS ), is the first report to measure the full scope of the profession’s economic and workforce contributions. The study reveals that Family and Consumer Sciences ( FCS ) professionals contribute $753 billion annually to the U.S. economy while preparing millions of students for essential careers across education, health management, human services, food science and nutrition, housing and interior design, financial literacy, and retail.According to the study, each year, more than 1 million post-secondary students enroll in FCS Career and Technical Education programs, forming one of the nation’s largest workforce preparation pipelines. More than 47,000 graduates complete FCS programs annually, producing over 52,000 degrees from 1,192 colleges and universities.“Family and Consumer Sciences has always been about preparing people for the future,” said Karin Athanas, Executive Director of AAFCS. “And this study shows just how critical that preparation is for our nation’s workforce, our economy, and our communities.”The study highlights where FCS professionals are concentrated across industries:Educational Services: Employs the largest share of FCS professionals, with 93% of surveyed educators and 45% of surveyed non-educators working in this sector.Hospitals (General, Surgical, and Specialty): FCS professionals generate $83.9 billion annually, representing 6.3% of the industry’s total revenue.Social Assistance / Human Services: Employs roughly 14% of non-educator FCS professionals.Ambulatory Health Care Services: Employs about 11% of non-educator FCS professionals.With national leaders calling for expanded Career and Technical Education (CTE) and pathways that connect students to high-demand jobs, the study underscores how FCS has been meeting these needs for decades. FCS fills a gap technology cannot replace: human-centered skills such as communication, adaptability, leadership, caregiving, and decision-making.“It puts into focus something FCS professionals have known for years, that their work has reach and scale,” Athanas said. “This is a snapshot of a field that has been part of the country’s fabric for a long time.”The release of the Family and Consumer Sciences Industry Economic Impact Study marks a milestone moment for the field and the communities it serves. By quantifying FCS’s reach and contributions, the study provides a foundation for policymakers, educators, and industry leaders to invest in a future strengthened by Family and Consumer Sciences.The Family and Consumer Sciences Industry Economic Impact Study is available for download at https://www.aafcs.org/resources/fcs-wow About AAFCSThe American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS), founded in 1909, is the only professional association dedicated to Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) students and professionals across diverse practice settings and industries. For more than 114 years, AAFCS has advanced its mission by providing leadership and support for professionals whose work helps individuals, families, and communities make informed decisions about their well-being, relationships, and resources to achieve an optimal quality of life. As the people-centered science, FCS blends research, experiential education, and technology to prepare people with the essential knowledge and skills to lead better lives, be workforce and career ready, strengthen families, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) is the science and art of living and working well in today’s complex world. The field spans a wide range of industries and disciplines, including human development and family studies, personal and family finance, housing and interior design, food science, nutrition and wellness, textiles and apparel, hospitality, education, and consumer issues. Together, these areas reflect the central role of FCS as the people-centered science.About the Family and Consumer Sciences Industry Economic Impact StudyThe Family and Consumer Sciences Industry Economic Impact Study is the first national analysis of its kind, commissioned by the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS) in partnership with GeoStrategies. The study examines the scope and contributions of the field, highlighting how Family and Consumer Sciences strengthens education, supports workforce readiness, and impacts industries that touch families and communities nationwide.Media Contacts:Toni Wiese, AAFCS, twiese@aafcs.org, 571-534-5036 | Kristina Steele, Sachs Media, kristina@sachsmedia.com, 954-234-3009

Family & Consumer Sciences at Work: Education, Careers, and the $753B Impact on Our Economy

