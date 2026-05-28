DPH Encourages Safe Swimming, Water Safety Practices Ahead of Summer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 28, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As temperatures rise and South Carolinians spend more time enjoying private or public pools, lakes, rivers, oceans, hot tubs and splashpads, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) reminds residents of the importance of practicing water and swimming safety.

Each year, more than 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths occur in the United States. In 2024, 85 South Carolinians died because of unintentional drowning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. From 2020-2024, children aged 1 to 4 years old had the highest rate of drowning deaths.

“Summer offers valuable opportunities for recreation, but it is important to remember that water activities carry inherent risks,” said Heather Kirlough, DPH Core State Injury Prevention Program Coordinator. “By remaining vigilant and prioritizing safe practices, South Carolinians can enjoy the summer months while remaining safe and healthy.”

Parents should always check for hazards and signs around designated swimming areas, and children should not swim alone or unattended. Enlist a trusted adult to act as the “Water Watcher,” especially when children are at play near a pool, beach or open body of water.

Four-sided fences, barriers, covers and alarms should be installed around home pools.

DPH encourages all South Carolinians to take swimming lessons and learn more about water safety. The American Red Cross offers classes for all age groups, from infants to adults.

Freshwater safety

Additional precautions should be taken when swimming in freshwater bodies during the summer months. Natural waterbodies aren’t chemically treated like swimming pools, so there is always a risk of coming into contact with potentially harmful bacteria, viruses, other organisms or contaminants.

Naegleria fowleri is a naturally occurring ameba in warm freshwater. Infection with Naegleria fowleri causes brain inflammation and damage that is very serious and almost always fatal.

Recreational water users should assume that Naegleria fowleri is present in any warm freshwater; however, the risk of infection is very low. Activities that can forcefully introduce the organism up the nose like diving, tubing, or skiing in warm freshwater areas such as lakes and rivers may increase risk of exposure and infection.

The only certain way to prevent a Naegleria fowleri infection is to refrain from getting warm, untreated or poorly treated, freshwater up your nose during water activities or when rinsing your nasal passages or sinuses. To reduce your risk:

Avoid water-related activities in warm freshwater during periods of high water temperature and low water levels.

Hold your nose shut, use nose clips or keep your head above water when taking part in water-related activities.

Avoid digging in or stirring up sediment surrounding warm, fresh water.

Only rinse your nasal passages or sinuses with store-bought distilled or sterilized water, or with boiled then cooled tap water.

Water monitoring

The South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) monitors lakes, ponds, and rivers in South Carolina for harmful algal blooms (HAB), which can impact the health of people, animals, and the environment.

SCDES monitors for HABs to help keep people informed of any recommended precautions if and when a HAB is identified. SCDES’s Algal Bloom Monitoring Map shows where current advisories and watches are in effect.

Additionally, SCDES routinely collects water samples at more than 120 locations along South Carolina's beaches. If high numbers of bacteria are found, an advisory is issued for that portion of the beach, advising people not to swim in those areas.

Visit the S.C. Beach Access Guide and zoom in or select a beach to look for swim advisory spots in that area.

For more important recommendations for staying safe when recreating in lakes and rivers, visit des.sc.gov/safeswimming.

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