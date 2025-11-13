mConsent Set to Empower Busy Dental Offices, DSO, and Orthodontics

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- mConsent, a leading patient engagement and automation platform for dental and healthcare practices, announced the expanded release of its proven solutions - the Dental Self Check-In Kiosk and mPayr - Orthodontic Payment Plan Software personalized to meet the needs of DSOs, busy practices and Orthodontics, respectively. The updates are designed to streamline front desk operations, reduce administrative workloads, ensure smooth payments and cash flows, and elevate the patient experience through seamless automation.“Front desk staffs often spend hours managing manual paperwork and chasing payments,” said Samad Syed, CEO and Founder of mConsent. “We developed these tools to change that reality, giving practices the power to digitize their workflows, reduce wait times, and create a smoother, more personalized patient journey.”Transforming Dental Check-In EfficiencyThe new Dental Self Check-In Kiosk offers an all-in-one hardware and software experience that standardizes patient intake across multiple locations. The kiosk is specifically focused on reducing the hassle of DSOs and busy dental practices. By digitizing the entire check-in workflow, the kiosk enables practices to reduce average check-in times to just 2 to 3 minutes per patient, while freeing up over 15 hours of front desk time per week.With mConsent’s self check-in kiosk, practices can now experience a fully automated intake process that eliminates manual entry and paperwork. Digital forms are securely completed and automatically uploaded to the EMR, ensuring a smooth, error-free data flow. Patients can check-in and complete all required documentation within 2 minutes using the kiosk, reducing front desk workload by up to 90%. Digital signature consents are captured instantly, streamlining the entire patient onboarding experience while enhancing accuracy and compliance.“When one of our clients, Life Smiles Dental Care, shared their experience of using the mConsent Kiosk to solve the challenges they faced, we were truly won and inspired to do as much as possible to reduce practice hassles,” added Samad. “Our goal has always been to take the administrative load off dental offices so they can spend less time on paperwork and more time building real patient relationships.”Key benefits include:30% reduction in front desk workloadsElimination of incomplete or inaccurate formsInstant staff notifications upon patient check-inFull integration with leading dental software platformsFlexible Payment Automation for Modern Orthodontic PracticesThe expansion of mPayr for Orthodontics introduces a strong payment automation module, enabling orthodontic practices to create and manage customized, flexible payment plans directly from their dashboard or iPad. This empowers orthodontic practices to streamline their financial workflows and increase treatment acceptance. All transactions are securely processed through mPayr’s encrypted payment vault, ensuring compliance with relevant regulations.mPayr -allows orthodontic practices the ability to easily set up, keep track of, and manage all of their treatment payment plans right from their mConsent dashboard or iPad. It shows open plans, expected payments, and past-due balances in real time. mPayr automates accounts receivable (AR) processes and there is $0 merchant fee for ortho offices on collections. It also finds and fixes failed payments before staff have to get involved, which keeps cash flow steady for orthodontic practices.“Orthodontic payment plans used to be a manual, time-consuming process,” said Samad Syed, CEO of mConsent. “mPayr makes it effortless, and patients can approve plans instantly, and practices get paid automatically without chasing payments.”With mPayr, practices can:Build personalized payment plans in minutes.Adjust down payments, terms, and insurance contributions quickly and easily.Automate recurring payments and patient notificationsmConsent’s mPayr - Payment Solution for Dental Offices now allows practices to accept terminal payments, making it even easier to process payments in the office. Patients simply swipe their cards, and payments are securely processed and settled on time, ensuring practices get paid even if transaction issues occur.This eliminates third-party dependency while maintaining a smooth, professional payment experience for both staff and patients. Practices can manage invoices, send Text2Pay links, or process payments via terminals or manual entry, with every transaction automatically tracked for accuracy.Additional benefits include:Automated tools track 30/60/90-day overdue patients and balances.Send text and email payment requests to improve collections and reduce overdue balances.Limited time offer: FREE payment Terminals.About mConsentmConsent is a leading patient engagement and automation platform designed for dental and healthcare practices. With features such as digital intake forms, insurance concierge, patient communication, and practice intake, mConsent empowers over 5 million patients and hundreds of practices nationwide to go paperless, boost efficiency, and improve patient satisfaction.

