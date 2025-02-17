mConsent to Showcase AI-Powered Patient Engagement Solutions at the 160th Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting

mConsent to showcase AI-powered patient engagement solutions at the 160th CDS Midwinter Meeting, Feb 20-22, 2025, Booth #2035.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- mConsent, the leading AI-powered patient engagement platform , is thrilled to announce its participation in the 160th Chicago Dental Society (CDS) Midwinter Meeting, taking place February 20-22, 2025, at McCormick Place West in Chicago, IL.Attendees are invited to visit Booth #2035, where the mConsent team—Michael DuBois, Abdullah Khan, and Zach Lopez—will demonstrate how AI-driven automation can revolutionize patient communication, reduce administrative burdens, and optimize revenue for dental practices.Why Visit mConsent at CDS Midwinter?mConsent has helped 5,000+ dental practices enhance efficiency and save over $65K annually by eliminating tedious administrative work. At the Midwinter Meeting, attendees can explore game-changing solutions, including:🦷 Paperless Patient Intake – Reduce documentation time by 35% with digital forms.📅 Automated Scheduling & Reminders – Cut cancellations by 30% and keep your chairs full.💳 Seamless Payment Processing – Collect 25% more with Text-to-Pay and digital payments.📊 AI-Powered Insurance Concierge – Eliminate manual calls and accelerate verifications.💬 Two-Way Patient Messaging – Improve engagement with real-time communication.“Transforming Dental Workflows with AI”“The future of dentistry is digital, and AI is the key to unlocking efficiency, profitability, and patient satisfaction. At mConsent, we are committed to equipping dental practices with cutting-edge automation tools that eliminate inefficiencies and create a seamless patient experience. The CDS Midwinter Meeting is the perfect opportunity to showcase how AI can drive real results for dental professionals,” said Samad Syed, CEO of mConsent.About the CDS Midwinter Meeting 2025The Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting is one of the largest and most influential dental conferences in the U.S., bringing together thousands of industry professionals for cutting-edge education, networking, and hands-on experience with the latest dental technologies.About mConsentmConsent is an industry-leading AI-powered patient engagement platform, trusted by over 5 million patients across the U.S. An average practice using mConsent saves $65K+ per year, reduces documentation time by 35%, and boosts patient satisfaction through seamless automation.📍 Join Us at Booth #2035 to experience the future of dental practice efficiency firsthand.

