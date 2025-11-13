Chester County Heroes Honored: Educators and Law Enforcement Receive Special Recognition

This week, State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver presented The Spirit of South Carolina Award to three Chester County educators and four School Resource Officers (SROs) for their swift, courageous actions and steadfast dedication to the students they serve.



This recognition comes in the wake of a frightening situation that occurred at the Chester Park Elementary School of Inquiry campus on October 31, 2025. This week, Superintendent Weaver joined district leaders and local officials to honor those whose courage that day protected students and prevented a tragedy.



About the Incident:

According to law enforcement officials, on Halloween a suspect crashed his vehicle near the Chester Park School of Inquiry. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office reports the man broke a window into a classroom and attempted to take a child out of the classroom.



A struggle ensued between the suspect and educators, who fought to protect their students as law enforcement responded to the incident. As the suspect made his way out of the window with the student, SROs intervened using a Taser to subdue the suspect and safely recover the child, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

About The Spirit of South Carolina Award:

Established by the South Carolina Department of Education, The Spirit of South Carolina Award honors individuals who exemplify the highest ideals of public service. Recipients are recognized for their dedication and reflect South Carolina’s twin state mottos, ‘While I Breathe, I Hope’ and ‘Prepared in Mind and Resources’.

What They’re Saying:

“Nothing matters more than the safety of our children and teachers—and these school heroes proved that commitment when it counted most. Through historic investments in school safety—expanding SROs to every school and strengthening prevention programs—South Carolina is leading the way to keep our students safe,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “The actions of staff and law enforcement who responded to this incident embody the Spirit of South Carolina: service, strength, and an unwavering care for our children.”



“It is every educator’s instinct to protect their students and that instinct is what guided our school that day,” said Chester County Interim Superintendent Tammy Snipes. “I’m proud of how our staff responded with courage, care, and calm under pressure. Their actions reflect the strength and heart of Chester County.”



The bravery shown by our school resource officers and the teachers inside the classroom was nothing short of heroic,” said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey. “Their quick thinking saved lives, and we’re grateful for the strong partnership we have with our schools and state leaders.”



“The Chester County community came together in the best way possible. Teachers, administrators, and law enforcement all did exactly what we hope they would do in a crisis: protect our students,” said Representative Randy Ligon. “Their actions should make all of South Carolina proud.”

