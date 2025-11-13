BCIHS Announces Inaugural 'Rowing Together Awards Gala' on December 1, 2025
Honouring Indigenous leadership and wisdom at the Rowing Together Gala. A powerful panel featuring Carol Anne Hilton, Chief Ian Campbell, Chief Leanne Joe and Rueben George
The BC Indigenous Housing Society (BCIHS) proudly presents the inaugural Rowing Together Awards Gala on Mon December 1st, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Vancouver
This special evening is designed to honour the unsung community heroes who uplift Vancouver’s urban Indigenous population, to gather supporters of Indigenous housing and wellness, and to raise critical funds that will power BCIHS’s next chapter of impact.
Event Highlights
• Hosted by Len Pierre, bringing energy, insight and a deep commitment to Indigenous leadership and community engagement.
• A seated dinner and award ceremony recognizing Individuals and organizations making meaningful contributions in areas such as frontline service, legacy leadership, Indigenous youth changemakers, and corporate reconciliation-commitment.
• Live panel with Chief Ian Campbell, Chief Leanne Joe, Carol-Anne Hilton and Rueben George. An auction, networking, entertainment and celebration in the spirit of unity and action.
Why BCIHS is Hosting This Gala
Founded in 1984, BCIHS is governed by an all-Indigenous Board of Directors, and manages a portfolio of 21 buildings supporting over 1,300 Indigenous individuals and families. The organization recognizes that meaningful reconciliation goes beyond providing safe and affordable housing, it includes holistic health and wellness, cultural connection, economic opportunity, and leadership of Indigenous peoples in shaping their own futures. The “Rowing Together” metaphor reflects the collective effort required to move forward together: creating homes, nurturing community, supporting cultural healing and advancing opportunity across generations.
Proceeds from the gala will support:
• Wellness and cultural programs for tenants living in BCIHS properties
• Critical housing improvements, accessibility upgrades and sustainable energy initiatives
• The development of over 3,000 new homes dedicated to Indigenous families in British Columbia.
Invitation to Join
We invite community members, leaders, corporate partners, Indigenous organizations, service providers and all friends of reconciliation and equity to purchase tickets, join as sponsors and celebrate with us. Information and tickets are available at www.rowingtogether.ca.
Event Details Recap:
• Date: Monday, December 1, 2025
• Time: 6:00–9:00 p.m. (Reception & Networking starts at 6:00) BCIHS Gala+1
• Location: Hyatt Regency Vancouver, 655 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC V6C 2R7
• Hosted by: Len Pierre
• Website: www.rowingtogether.ca
About BC Indigenous Housing Society
The BC Indigenous Housing Society (BCIHS) is a registered charity and non-profit society dedicated to providing safe, attainable housing for Indigenous individuals and families living in Vancouver and throughout British Columbia.
Governed by an all-Indigenous board and employing approximately 100 staff, BCIHS currently manages 900 units across 21 buildings, supporting more than 1,300 Indigenous people and families.
