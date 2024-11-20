The BCNPHA 2024 Housing Provider of the Year Award - Inclusion & Equity, goes to BC Indigenous Housing Society

Pictured left to right is CEO, Brenda Knights and Board Chair, Larry Clay

The BC Indigenous Housing Society (BCIHS) has been named the Housing Provider of the Year Award – Inclusion & Equity by the BC Non-Profit Housing Association.

This recognition is a testament to the strength and resilience of Indigenous communities and the importance of creating spaces where our people feel seen, safe, and valued.” — Brenda Knights

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BC Indigenous Housing Society Honored with Housing Provider of the Year Award for Inclusion & EquityThe BC Indigenous Housing Society (BCIHS) has been named the recipient of the Housing Provider of the Year Award – Inclusion & Equity by the BC Non-Profit Housing Association (BCNPHA). This prestigious award recognizes organizations demonstrating exceptional leadership in advancing equity, cultural safety, and inclusion in housing.BCIHS is only the second Indigenous housing provider to receive this honor since the award’s inception and the first Indigenous society in Metro Vancouver to be recognized. BCIHS serves some of the most vulnerable Indigenous individuals and families in the region, focusing on creating culturally safe, inclusive housing solutions to address the critical needs of its tenants.Under the leadership of CEO Brenda Knights, a proud member of the Kwantlen First Nation, and its all-Indigenous Board of Directors, BCIHS has experienced transformative growth in recent years. Current projects include:• Expo Boulevard, a 299-unit housing development in Vancouver.• Frances Street, an 81-unit project scheduled to open in May 2025.• Sunset Kincaid, a 250-unit development in Burnaby that will provide much-needed housing for Indigenous tenants.These projects exemplify the organization’s commitment to addressing the housing crisis while fostering spaces of healing, belonging, and cultural connection.Reflecting on the award, Brenda Knights shared:“This recognition is a testament to the strength and resilience of Indigenous communities and the importance of creating spaces where our people feel seen, safe, and valued. As a member of the Kwantlen First Nation, I am deeply honored to lead this work. I also want to thank my mother, Elder Marjorie Zeiger, who instilled in me the values of equity, diversity, and inclusion. Her guidance has shaped my life and continues to inspire me to lift others as we rise.”Larry Clay, Chair of the BCIHS Board of Directors, added:“It is truly humbling to be part of this journey and to serve as Chair of an all-Indigenous Board committed to uplifting our communities. This award is a reflection of the collective efforts of our organization, partners, and supporters who believe in the power of housing to create opportunities for healing and hope. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together and look forward to continuing this vital work.”BCIHS also acknowledged the critical role of its partners, including HUB Insurance, Colliers, Clark Wilson, Vancity, and Vantage Point, whose support has been instrumental in its success.About BC Indigenous Housing SocietyThe BC Indigenous Housing Society is dedicated to providing culturally safe, affordable housing for Indigenous communities across British Columbia. Guided by the Seven Sacred Laws—health, happiness, humbleness, generations, generosity, forgiveness, and understanding—BCIHS is committed to ensuring Indigenous families have access to housing that reflects their cultural values and supports their well-being.For media inquiries, please contact:Communications Lead, BC Indigenous Housing SocietyCommunications@bcihs.ca604.320.3312

