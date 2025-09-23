SAFR Launches Cloud Integration with Genetec Security Center SaaS, Unlocking Seamless Facial Authentication

A unified facial recognition ecosystem

New cloud integration unifies SAFR SCAN facial authentication with Genetec Security Center SaaS for simpler, scalable access control.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAFR, a RealNetworks company and a global leader in AI-powered computer vision for physical security and access control, today announced a new cloud integration of their Industry leading SAFR SCAN Face authentication devices with Genetec™ Security Center SaaS (SC SaaS). The integration delivers an end-to-end, cloud-connected access and video solution requiring no on-premises servers or local software—dramatically reducing hardware needs, lowering total cost of ownership, while elevating the user experience and security.With this launch, organizations can leverage Security Center SaaS for streamlined employee enrollment while activating SAFR SCAN devices to enable fast, privacy-centric facial authentication, ONVIF-compatible video camera, and built-in door control via RIO protocol—all managed from the cloud.Key Benefits• Zero local infrastructure: No on-prem servers or software required; deploy and manage entirely from the cloud.• Unified identity and access: Direct integration with Security Center SaaS automates employee enrollment and lifecycle management.• Advanced authentication at the edge: SAFR SCAN devices provide touchless, rapid facial authentication for secure, convenient entry.• Standards-based video: ONVIF video ensures broad compatibility within existing VMS ecosystems.• Built in door control: The Synergis™ Cloud Link’s RIO protocol enables direct, panel-free door control, reducing cost, complexity and points of failure.• Lower cost, higher reliability: Fewer devices and simpler architecture reduce installation, maintenance, and downtime.• Enhanced user experience: Faster throughput and intuitive user experience with onboard IP video and intercom capabilities improve security and safety.A Breakthrough in Simplicity and SecurityThe SAFR–Genetec collaboration modernizes access control by moving core operations to the cloud, eliminating legacy panel dependencies and local software provisioning. Enrollment from Security Center SaaS synchronizes directly with SAFR, ensuring the right users have the right access at the right time, while SAFR SCAN devices perform on-device facial matching for speed and resilience.“Enterprises are seeking simpler, more secure, and more scalable access solutions,” said John Cassise, Chief Product Officer at SAFR. “By combining Security Center SaaS with SAFR’s edge AI and SCAN devices, customers can deploy a fully cloud-managed, standards-based system that reduces hardware, lowers cost, and elevates both security and user experience.”“Through our close collaboration, SAFR SCAN hardware now connects to Security Center SaaS via a single IP connection, delivering face authentication, IP video, and door control in one solution, meeting the expectations of cloud-driven organizations.” -Kris Houle, Product Line Manager, Security Center SaaSIdeal Use Cases• Multi-site enterprises standardizing on cloud-first security• Manufacturing, education, and corporate campuses seeking frictionless, hygienic access• Critical infrastructure and data centers prioritizing resilience and identity assurance• Facilities modernizing legacy panels and servers to a lightweight, cloud architecture• Retail chains enhancing secure, scalable access and loss prevention across distributed storefrontsAvailabilityThe SAFR cloud integration for Security Center SaaS is available October 2026 through SAFR and authorized partners. Existing Genetec customers can add SAFR SCAN devices with door controller features or using legacy panels and enable the integration without deploying local servers.This exclusive integration, and the full suite of SAFR Facial Recognition Solutions, will be on display at GSX booth 1262 in New Orleans, September 29th - October 1st.About SAFRSAFR from RealNetworks is the only unified facial recognition ecosystem built for the enterprise, seamlessly integrating access control, specialized edge-analytics cameras, mobile solutions, and PACS/VMS systems. Powered by AI-driven computer vision, SAFR enhances security while prioritizing privacy, accuracy, and fairness. Designed in the USA, SAFR builds on RealNetworks' 30+ years legacy of innovation© 2025 RealNetworks and SAFR SCAN are trademarks of RealNetworks, Inc. All other trademarks, names of actual companies and products mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

