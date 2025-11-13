California cuts major methane leaks as Trump turns his back on science

Why it matters

Methane is the second-largest source of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions with a warming impact up to 80 times greater than carbon dioxide, and reducing it is critical to reaching our climate goals. Methane remains in the atmosphere for about a decade, which has two important implications: most damage occurs relatively quickly, and reducing those emissions will more quickly slow rising global temperatures.

The new methane-detecting satellite supports California’s work to limit methane leaks and safeguard the health and well-being of Californians. That includes CARB’s Oil and Gas Methane Regulation, which requires operators of oil and gas field equipment to inspect their systems every quarter and to repair above-ground leaks, and CARB’s Landfill Methane Regulation, which requires large landfills to monitor and capture their methane emissions. The satellite enhances implementation and enforcement of these protections by allowing the state to detect and notify operators of leaks in close to real time.

“The latest data show that science-driven policy and innovation are moving California closer to our climate goals. Emissions are down; cleaner trucks are on the road and communities are breathing healthier air. Access to reliable data isn’t just the foundation of progress. It’s how we hold ourselves accountable and make smart choices for the future. As the Trump Administration moves to weaken national emissions reporting, California will continue to lead with transparency, integrity and results.” said Yana Garcia, Secretary for Environmental Protection.

“California’s Satellite Methane Project is a powerful example of research delivering real results for Californians and marks the start of a new era in how we track and cut methane emissions,” said CARB Chair Lauren Sanchez. “CARB staff designed, built and has now deployed the project, which proves that states can and will step up to close the dangerous gaps in climate data and action being created by the U.S. EPA and others in the current federal administration.”

California’s first-in-the-nation satellite technology

California’s satellite technology uses specialized sensors mounted on the satellite to find and track large plumes from methane leaks at facilities in the state. The methane detection technology was developed at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena. CalSMP is the first major initiative to use the technology in a non-research and real-world setting. Three more satellites are expected to launch in 2026 and 2027.

Using satellite technology improves on CARB’s previous method of aircraft monitoring, making monitoring of methane leaks more cost effective and efficient. The satellite provides a much wider view and passes over California 4-5 times a week and can recheck the status of leaks as needed. This repetition makes it possible to follow progress in fixing large methane leaks. It also helps to determine the amount of gas involved and the duration of a leak.

Stopping dangerous methane leaks

Once the data is received, addressing a leak can happen quickly. For example, in early July, California’s methane satellite project data detected a leak that resulted from a piece of failing equipment in an oil and gas field in Kern County, which was quickly able to be repaired within 24 hours of operator notification. The public can also track ongoing monitoring and detections through CARB’s new online dashboard tracking notifications and repairs.