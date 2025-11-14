Governor Newsom champions historic climate action at global climate summit in Brazil

The Governor learned about local cultural conservation practices and nature-based solutions that support local livelihoods while protecting the forest. Today’s visit underscored the central role Indigenous communities play in safeguarding the Amazon — and the planet.

Strengthening California’s global climate partnerships at COP30:

Chile: California and Chile signed a memorandum of understanding regarding exchanging information, developing best practices, and cooperating on methane emissions reduction. Methane is a highly potent greenhouse gas and the partnership between California and Chile opens up new opportunities for both partners to cooperate on methane reduction in waste, agriculture and energy sectors.

Colombia: California and Colombia signed a partnership to advance joint efforts on forest conservation, methane reduction, climate resilience, and clean energy development. The memorandum of understanding deepens coordination on protecting the Amazon, strengthening biodiversity, and expanding nature-based climate solutions that support sustainable and equitable economic growth.

Nigeria: California signed a memorandum of understanding with Nigeria on sustainable urban transportation, green ports, low-carbon transportation fuels, climate adaptation, methane detection and abatement policies, greenhouse gas emissions and air quality, and academic exchange and university partnerships. The partnership will build upon our shared commitment to sustainable growth, accelerate the transition to zero-emission transportation, and expand opportunities for the next generation.

Brazil: Governor Newsom signed a declaration of intention with the Brazilian federal government on innovation, as well as a partnership with the State of Pará to strengthen cooperation on wildfire prevention and response — enhancing forest monitoring, identifying areas most at risk, and sharing research and expertise to improve firefighting and emergency management. In September 2025, California announced a new partnership with Brazil to advance market-based carbon pricing programs, clean transportation expansion, including zero-emission vehicles and low-carbon fuels, and strengthen air quality management through enhanced monitoring and regulatory controls. The partnership also focuses on the conservation of 30% of lands and coastal waters by 2030, including nature-based solutions and biodiversity protection.

California’s climate leadership in action



Pollution is down and the economy is up. Greenhouse gas emissions in California are down 21% since 2000 – even as the state’s GDP increased 81% in that same time period, all while becoming the world’s fourth largest economy.

California also continues to set clean energy records. In 2023, the state was powered by two-thirds clean energy, the largest economy in the world to achieve this level. California has also run on 100% clean electricity for part of the day almost every day this year.

Since the beginning of the Newsom Administration, battery storage has reached 16,942 megawatts (MW) and about a 1,200 MW increase in storage capacity in the past six months. Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, California has now built one-third of the storage capacity estimated to be needed by 2045 to reach 100 percent clean electricity.

California at COP30

COP30 is an annual global meeting where world leaders, scientists, non-governmental organizations, and civil society leaders gather to discuss actions to tackle climate change. Hosted in Belém, Brazil, this year’s conference marks ten years since the Paris Agreement and emphasizes moving from ambition to action. California’s leadership, as both a founder of the Under2 Coalition and co-chair of national climate alliances, exemplifies how states and regions are driving progress where national governments fall short.

California’s delegation includes the Governor, California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot, California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross, California Public Utilities Commission President Alice Reynolds, California Air Resources Board Chair Lauren Sanchez, and Tribal Affairs Secretary Christina Snider-Ashtari.