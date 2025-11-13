A Brain Cancer Caregiver Asks People to Support Brain Cancer Patients and Caregivers on GivingTuesday

Bryan Blondeau with his mother

When Bryan Blondeau’s mother was diagnosed with Glioblastoma (GBM), an aggressive type of brain cancer, he immediately started searching for answers.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bryan Blondeau’s mother was diagnosed with Glioblastoma (GBM), an aggressive type of brain cancer, on February 18, 2015. Bryan immediately started looking for information about this disease and how to give his mom the best chance of beating the odds.“In my search for answers, I did an internet search, and that is initially how I found the End Brain Cancer Initiative,” said Bryan. “They actually answered the phone, and that was fantastic. I didn’t have to talk but two minutes and they knew exactly what I needed. That was such a breath of fresh air.”The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) team and Dellann Elliott Mydland, EBCI’s Chairman and CEO, were able to help “DIRECTLY CONNECT” Bryan with nearby brain cancer specialty centers and important contacts so that his mother could get access to the best care available.“They really understood where I was coming from, which was priceless,” he said. “I got the feeling that Dellann and her team were willing to do anything they could to help me.”Bryan’s mother passed away on February 17, 2016, at the age of 72 – almost exactly a year after she was diagnosed. Since then, he has stayed involved in the brain cancer community, helping other caregivers by sharing the lessons he has learned. He recently joined the EBCI team as an Ambassador.GivingTuesday on December 2, 2025, is a global day of generosity, encouraging us all to contribute toward building a better world. Your donation of $50 to EBCI will help provide one patient or caregiver with an hour of personal consultation time with our Patient Navigator and Clinical Trial Coordinator, resulting in expanded patient education on treatment options they have not been exposed to and “DIRECT CONNECT” to these treatment options and specialists. You can make your early GivingTuesday donation today at: https://endbraincancer.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/EBCIDonations/GivingTuesday “This valuable service is free to patients thanks to the generosity of people like you,” said Bryan. “I’m asking you to help the End Brain Cancer Initiative meet our goal of raising $50,000 for GivingTuesday to increase access for people like me, my mom, my family, and everyone else affected by this disease.”About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.org The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.