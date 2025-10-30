The End Brain Cancer Initiative Partners with Exvade Bioscience to Raise Awareness of Groundbreaking Brain Cancer Study

The End Brain Cancer Initiative is promoting awareness and pre-qualifying patients for Exvade Bioscience's Phase 1 Trial (NCT04547777).

REDMOND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has partnered with Exvade Bioscience to promote awareness of and pre-qualify patients for its Phase 1 Trial (NCT04547777) at the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. Exvade Bioscience, a clinical-stage neuro-oncology company, recently enrolled its first patients in the trial, with early results indicating a favorable safety profile for Exvade’s Tumor Monorail Device (TMD) - an FDA Breakthrough Device designed to give physicians safe, real-time access to brain tumors and their evolving microenvironment throughout treatment.The trial marks the first-ever use of a bio-inspired implant that not only guide invasive brain-tumor cells away from critical brain regions toward a designated ‘safe zone’, outside of the brain, but also enables repeated, minimally invasive sampling of live tumor tissue – once thought unattainable in glioblastoma (GBM), one of the most aggressive and treatment-resistant brain cancers.“Serial tumor sampling remains one of the most critical unmet needs and perhaps the holy grail in GBM research and drug development,” said Nassir Mokarram, co-founder of Exvade Bioscience and co-inventor of TMD. “Currently most trials are challenged to confirm whether drugs reach the tumor, trigger meaningful biological changes, or overcome resistance to current therapies. We believe an effective treatment for many glioblastoma patients may exist – we just need a way to provide clinicians with timely, accurate and actionable insight into the tumor and its microenvironment. Tumor Monorail could dramatically accelerate the pace at which new treatments are validated, optimized and personalized for patients.”The Phase 1 study is enrolling adults with recurrent GBM who have undergone prior standard therapy to evaluate a novel dual approach that combines two investigational immunotherapies (D2C7-IT and 2141-V11) with advanced tumor monitoring using Exvade’s TMD. Patients who would like to learn more about this trial and see if they qualify can visit https://endbraincancer.org/exvade-bioscience/ or contact EBCI’s Clinical Research Coordinator and Patient Navigator, Shreya Prakash, at Shreya@ EndBrainCancer.org or 425-436-8688.About Exvade BioscienceExvade Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering advanced technologies that create a path of least resistance for tumor migration - enabling easier sampling, potentially protecting critical tissues from invasion, and ultimately redirecting tumor cells to where they can be eliminated with targeted therapies. By providing clinicians with safe, real time access to tumor tissue throughout treatment without the need for multiple surgeries with the Tumor Monorail Device, Exvade aims to transform the way aggressive cancers like glioblastoma are understood and treated. The company’s approach enables dynamic, personalized data-driven intervention strategies designed to stay ahead of tumor evolution, drug resistance, and recurrence. Exvade is committed to advancing precision medicine in neuro-oncology and other hard-to-treat cancers, enabled by generous funding from the Marcus Foundation and NIH SBIR Program. Learn more at exvadebio.com About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.