Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Perimeter Detection Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Trends till 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Perimeter Detection Market Worth?

The market size of the perimeter detection industry, powered by light detection and ranging (LiDAR), has expanded swiftly over recent years. It is projected to burgeon from a total value of $1.34 billion in 2024, reaching up to $1.57 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The notable expansion in the past period has resulted from heightened attraction towards perimeter security solutions, an escalated demand for cutting-edge intrusion detection systems, a heightened emphasis on safeguarding crucial infrastructure, the enlargement of intelligent surveillance installations, and mounting security apprehensions in business facilities.

The market for LiDAR perimeter detection is predicted to witness a remarkable increase in the future, expanding to $3.00 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 17.5%. This massive surge during the forecast period can be linked to burgeoning investments in border surveillance technologies, wider application in projects related to smart city security, increased utilization in autonomous facility monitoring, focused efforts to reduce false alarm rates, and deeper integration with AI-based analytics. Key trends that can be seen during the forecast period are advancements in lidar sensing technology, sustained development in 3D perimeter scanning, larger innovation in long-range detection capabilities, increased funding in research and development, and advancements in AI-powered lidar analytics.

What Are The Factors Driving The Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Perimeter Detection Market?

Escalating concerns over safety are anticipated to drive the expansion of the LiDAR perimeter detection market in the imminent future. These growing apprehensions are largely due to augmented ransomware attacks aimed at pivotal infrastructure, resulting in cyber-physical dangers revealing weaknesses in facility defense systems and compelling establishments to fine-tune their perimeter defense mechanisms. LiDAR perimeter detection systems aim to mitigate these security worries by employing laser-based detection technology to recognize and trace unlawful breaches and latent hazards over entire facility boundaries instantly, thereby granting organizations improved early warning faculties to inhibit security infringements before they transpire. Case in point, in April 2025, data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), a U.S.-based governmental body, stated that the count of cybercrime complaints surged to 859,532 in 2024 with recorded losses surpassing $16.6 billion – a 33% rise in losses compared to 2023. Thus, the heightened safety concerns are steering the expansion of the LiDAR perimeter detection market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Perimeter Detection Market?

Major players in the Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Perimeter Detection Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Panasonic Corporation

• Valeo S.A.

• Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• Hexagon AB

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• SICK AG

• Waymo LLC

• Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG

• OPTEX Co. Ltd.

• Ouster Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Perimeter Detection Market?

Leading businesses in the LiDAR perimeter detection market are shifting their attention towards the integration of new technologies like four-dimensional (4D) sensing to fortify real-time object detection, tracking, and situational awareness. Four-dimensional (4D) sensing is an advancement in LiDAR technology that captures an object's position, distance, and velocity over time, bolstering real-time detection, motion prediction, and traffic management, security, and smart infrastructure situational awareness. For example, Aeva Technologies Inc., a US-based company specializing in manufacturing, introduced the Atlas Orion 4D LiDAR sensor in August 2025 to further bolster smart infrastructure, traffic management, and security applications. The system includes Power-over-Ethernet (PoE++) for easier deployment, is compliant with NEMA-TS2 traffic control standards, and integrates Aeva's FMCW 4D LiDAR technology for ultra-long-range detection, dynamic object tracking, and high-resolution situational awareness without handling personally identifiable information. The Atlas Orion has a detection range of 500 meters for vehicles and 200 meters for vulnerable road users, with a 120° field of vision, and 0.05° × 0.05° angular resolution. This ensures extensive intersection coverage with only two sensors and augments real-time motion prediction for applications in traffic, security and crowd monitoring.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Perimeter Detection Market Share?

The light detection and ranging (lidar) perimeter detectionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment: Fixed, Mobile

3) By Range: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

4) By End-User: Government and Defense, Utilities, Transportation, Commercial, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Laser Scanners, Global Positioning System (GPS) Units, Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs), Cameras And Sensors

2) By Software: Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Data Processing Software, Mapping And Visualization Software, Object Detection And Tracking Software, Integration And Analytics Platforms

3) By Services: Installation And Calibration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Consulting Services, System Integration Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Perimeter Detection Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for LiDAR perimeter detection, while Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. Areas included in the 2025 LiDAR perimeter detection global market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

