Performance Optimal Health celebrates opening of second Naples, Florida location

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Performance Optimal Health, located in Charleston Square at 225 Banyan Boulevard, Unit 130, has opened its second location in Naples. The new 5,500 square foot location marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth in Southwest Florida, and commitment to empowering clients to live better. A grand opening celebration took place place Wednesday, inviting the community to tour the space, meet the team and experience the new facility.The Charleston Square location builds on the success of Performance’s North Naples facility, which opened off Logan Boulevard in September 2022. Together, the two Naples locations expand access to Performance’s signature, integrative approach, bringing world-class wellness and recovery services to clients across the region.“We’re proud to expand our footprint in Naples with a true destination for wellness and performance,” said Performance Optimal Health Founder and CEO Todd Wilkowski. “This space was thoughtfully designed to bring together best-in-class technology, evidence-based programming and a team of in-house experts who collaborate to deliver exceptional outcomes. Every detail, from the layout to the equipment, was chosen to inspire progress and create an environment where clients can truly succeed."Just minutes from Lowdermilk Park, the Charleston Square location was selected for its proximity to downtown Naples, offering greater accessibility for local residents and those referred by nearby medical centers and physicians. Its convenient location allows clients to easily incorporate Performance’s services into their existing routines, while enjoying the added benefit of care coordination with trusted providers.Designed to reflect the brand’s elevated and welcoming philosophy, the new facility features private rooms for massage therapy, physical therapy, and Pilates, along with a state-of-the-art training floor equipped with TechnoGym technology and injury-preventive flooring to enhance comfort and performance.As one of downtown Naples’ first comprehensive wellness destinations, Performance Optimal Health brings together physical therapy, fitness, nutrition and recovery under one roof. Guided by its Four Pillars of Optimal Health — exercise, recovery, stress management and nutrition — the brand delivers tailored programs to restore balance, enhance performance and empower clients to live better. Both Naples locations offer Performance’s full suite of premium services, providing a concierge-level experience designed to achieve lasting results.For more information, visit Performance Optimal Health in Charleston Square at 225 Banyan Boulevard, Unit 130, online at performanceoptimalhealth.com or call (239) 899-1501.About Performance Optimal HealthFounded nearly 20 years ago by Todd Wilkowski in Manhattan, New York, Performance Optimal Health began as a physical therapy practice grounded in orthopedic and sports rehab. Over time, the brand broadened its expertise, adding injury prevention, training, nutrition, recovery and mental performance, to address the full spectrum of wellness. In 2022 it expanded into Florida, bringing its signature Whole-Health philosophy and top-tier clinicians to Naples with the same high standards developed in New York and Connecticut. Its core mission remains consistent: to build integrated teams around each client that combine physical therapy, recovery, nutrition and stress management into a bespoke roadmap for optimal health. For more information, visit performanceoptimalhealth.com, or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

