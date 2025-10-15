The Paddock at The Bonita Foundry introduces Luxury Warehouse Ownership Opportunity in Southwest Florida

The Paddock at The Bonita Foundry offers a rare opportunity to own luxury warehouse space in Southwest Florida, combining premium construction with long-term investment value.

The Paddock offers 37 premium warehouse units for storage, display and long-term investment in a vibrant mixed-use campus

With premium construction, thoughtful design and a location that connects seamlessly to Naples, Bonita Springs and Fort Myers, The Paddock offers both immediate utility and long-term investment value.” — Conor McBroom, president and founder of Forager Real Estate Partners

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Paddock at The Bonita Foundry is redefining what it means to own modern, secure storage space in Southwest Florida. The new development offers 37 luxury warehouse condominiums within one of the region’s most forward-looking mixed-use campuses, giving buyers a chance to secure a long-term appreciating asset in a highly desirable location.Each unit is designed to provide premium construction with flexibility and customization. Owners can tailor their space for storage, display or other forms of private use. The Paddock is ideal for car collectors, seasonal residents, entrepreneurs and anyone seeking a secure, enduring place for valued assets.“The Paddock is ownership of a legacy asset built to evolve with you,” said Conor McBroom, president and founder of Forager Real Estate Partners. “With premium construction, thoughtful design and a location that connects seamlessly to Naples, Bonita Springs and Fort Myers, The Paddock offers both immediate utility and long-term investment value.”As part of The Bonita Foundry campus, The Paddock owners will benefit from retail, flex and lifestyle spaces along with a strong sense of community. Amenities, security and professional management further enhance the value of ownership.Each unit will feature pre-cast concrete construction built to FEMA standards above flood plain, with oversized drive-in doors, HVAC, fiber internet and a customizable mezzanine. The Paddock will be fully gated with 24-hour access and designed for Southwest Florida’s climate.“The Bonita Foundry represents a new model for lifestyle and investment in our region,” said Kyle Campins, who leads sales efforts for the project. “The Enclave is a unique opportunity to own a space that combines usability, flexibility and long-term value in a prime location.”Pre-sales for The Paddock are now open. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://bonitafoundry.com/the-paddock About Forager Real Estate PartnersForager Real Estate Partners is a Toronto-based private equity real estate developer, investor and asset management company specializing in industrial and flex-commercial properties in Ontario and Southwest Florida. Since 2019, the company has acquired and developed more than 750,000 square feet of commercial space exceeding $250 million in project value. Forager focuses on identifying overlooked opportunities and delivering high-quality, best-in-class real estate solutions supporting business growth and community development. For more information, visit foragerrep.com.

