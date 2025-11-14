Invest in Canada showcases Canada's energy leadership and sustainable investment vision in post-Climate Week interview

Energy is truly Canada’s superpower. We are focused on sharing this vision with global companies by showcasing how Canada is a trusted second home for developing and scaling energy-related projects” — The Honorable Laurel Broten, CEO, Invest in Canada

OTTAWA, CANADA, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global leaders gathered for Climate Week NYC in September 2025, Invest in Canada’s CEO, the Honorable Laurel Broten, shared key insights in an Acumen interview on Canada’s energy advantage. The discussion highlights the evolving energy landscape and how Canada is attracting successful projects that strengthen the economy, advance climate goals, and benefit communities across the country.“Energy is truly Canada’s superpower. At Invest in Canada, we are focused on sharing this vision with global companies by showcasing how Canada is a trusted second home for developing and scaling energy-related projects. We are ready and eager to partner with the next generation of global leaders in sustainable growth.”—The Honorable Laurel Broten, CEO, Invest in CanadaCanada: a premier destination for energy and sustainable investmentIn a time of geopolitical shifts, declining global foreign direct investment (FDI) and rising competition for capital, Canada stands out as a forward-looking, stable and climate-conscious destination for global investors. Invest in Canada’s 2024 FDI Report reveals that Canada attracted $85.5 billion in FDI that year, marking its best performance in a decade and making it one of the top three destinations for global investments.Furthermore, while global energy transition investment rose by just over 10% in 2024, Canada’s increased by 19%, signaling growing alignment between federal policy, provincial initiatives and private capital.Canada offers one of the world’s strongest value proposition for energy and sustainable investments: one of the cleanest electricity grids in the G7, a diverse energy mix, abundant natural resources, a highly skilled workforce, and preferential trade access to over 50 markets. Federal and provincial governments are supporting this growth with a robust ESG framework and various incentives including more than $90 billion in clean economy investment tax credits and streamlined project approvals.“By connecting sustainable foreign direct investments to communities, including Indigenous Nations, Canada is creating new careers, fostering innovation and strengthening local economies, all while advancing climate action,”—added the Honorable Laurel Broten.Invest in Canada continues to attract transformative FDI that delivers tangible benefits to communities across the country, positioning Canada as a trusted partner for companies committed to sustainable innovation and long-term value creation.About Invest in CanadaInvest in Canada is the national foreign direct investment attraction and promotion agency, working directly with global investors to unlock investment opportunities and facilitate expansion in Canada. Invest in Canada brings industry, community and government partners together to offer seamless services, bringing home a world of opportunities. For more information: www.InvestCanada.ca

