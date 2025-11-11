Glo2Facial by Geneo Redefines the Future of Skin Health Through Regenerative Aesthetics

Regenerative beauty is about honoring the body’s natural intelligence” — Savannah Barrett, Senior Director at Geneo

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a beauty landscape saturated with “quick-fix, glow up” treatments, Glo₂Facial by Geneo is carving out a new frontier: regenerative aesthetics. This science-driven approach doesn’t just make the skin look younger; it teaches the skin to act younger by activating the body’s natural repair systems for lasting, biological change.Regenerative aesthetics moves beyond superficial hydration or exfoliation. It strengthens foundational skin components such as collagen, elastin, microcirculation, and barrier resilience. According to Merz Aesthetics’ Pillars of Confidence study, nearly 80% of consumers now prefer natural enhancement over dramatic changes, and more than 60% demand zero downtime.At the heart of Glo2Facial’s innovation is its multi-modality design, blending four proven technologies in a single treatment to deliver immediate results and long-term skin regeneration:- RF Pro by Geneo – Radio frequency stimulates fibroblasts to boost collagen and elastin, improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.- Oxfoliation™ – Glo2Facial’s hallmark step, triggering the Bohr effect to flood the skin with oxygen from within while gently exfoliating dead cells, strengthening the barrier, and enhancing tone and texture.- Ultrasound – Creates micro-vibrations to open pathways for deeper serum absorption, increase hydration, and calm the skin.- Detox Massage – A lymphatic-inspired, hands-free massage that reduces puffiness, flushes toxins, and promotes circulation for a sculpted, revitalized look.“What sets Glo2Facial apart is its regenerative power,” says Dr. Corrie Alford, board-certified dermatologist and Glo2Facial provider at MetroDerm Plastic Surgery. “It doesn’t just give a short-term glow, it also builds stronger, healthier skin over time.”This synergistic approach allows Glo2Facial to serve as a foundational treatment used by providers before microneedling, laser, or injectables to prep and oxygenate skin, and afterward to calm inflammation and accelerate healing. The treatment layers seamlessly into advanced aesthetic protocols while driving both retention and referrals for providers.Backed by decades of innovation from Geneo and its parent company Lumenis, the platform is designed to be endlessly customizable for different skin types and concerns, delivering consistent results with no downtime. Its science-backed, multi-step design reflects a broader industry shift toward regenerative, health-first aesthetics.“Regenerative beauty is about honoring the body’s natural intelligence,” says Savannah Barrett, Senior Director of Customer Enablement & Sales Development at Geneo. “We created Glo2Facial to work with the skin, not against it, and to empower providers with tools that grow their business while respecting the skin’s biology.”As demand for noninvasive, evidence-based treatments surges, Glo2Facial is setting a new standard for what modern aesthetics should deliver: real skin regeneration, zero downtime, and confidence that lasts.About Glo2Facial by GeneoGlo2Facial by Geneo is a skin health company pioneering the future of regenerative aesthetics. Glo2Facial is a breakthrough facial treatment combining four powerful technologies for total skin regeneration. It builds skin integrity from within to deliver a healthy, glowing complexion through clinically-backed, award-winning, and luxurious experience. Treatments are offered nationwide, find a provider at Glo2Facial.com.For Press Inquiries & Media Contact:Madilyn Marks, Public Relations Specialistmaddie.marks@geneo-us.com

