Governor Moore Signs Executive Order Establishing the Maryland Horse Industry Strategic Plan

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 7, 2025) — Governor Wes Moore today signed an executive order today formally establishing the Maryland Horse Industry Strategic Plan to guide the future of Maryland’s $2.9 billion equine sector. The initiative marks a historic step toward unifying the state’s diverse horse community under a single, coordinated vision for growth, sustainability, and collaboration.

“Maryland’s horse industry is a powerful symbol of the state’s heritage, agriculture, and economic vitality,” said Gov. Moore. “This strategic plan will bring together all facets of the equine community to ensure the industry continues to thrive for generations to come.”

With more horses per square mile than any other state, Maryland’s equine ecosystem supports thousands of jobs, maintains open space, and attracts visitors from across the nation and world through premier events. Maryland’s horse industry also supports more than 28,000 jobs and $1.24 billion in wages statewide.

“From racing to recreational riding, from therapeutic programs to trail systems, Maryland’s equine ecosystem touches every corner of our state,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “This effort ensures that all sectors have a seat at the table to build a unified vision for the future.”

The steering committee leading this work will include state agencies as well as representatives from across Maryland’s horse ecosystem. These representatives reflect the breadth and diversity of the state’s horse community, from thoroughbred and standardbred racing and sport horses to trail riders, jousters, and therapeutic programs.

“This executive order moves Maryland forward, bringing together leaders from Maryland’s horse racing, competition, recreation, and wellness sectors under a shared vision,” said Maryland Secretary of Labor Portia Wu. “Our Maryland Racing Commission has provided oversight for safety and integrity in Maryland horseracing for more than a century, and we are excited to plan for a vibrant future.”

The committee will lead the development of a comprehensive strategic plan designed to strengthen Maryland’s horse ecosystem across seven key focus areas:

Strategic Planning and Policy Guidance

Collaboration and Communication

Economic Development

Advocacy, Public Awareness, and Promotion

Education and Workforce Development

Sustainability and Land Use

Health and Welfare

The Maryland Department of Agriculture and the Maryland Horse Industry Board will partner with the Maryland Departments of Labor, Commerce, and Natural Resources; the Office of the Secretary of State; the Maryland Racing Commission and others to coordinate planning and stakeholder engagement. They will produce a report, including recommendations and measurable goals, to present to the governor and the Maryland General Assembly.

Through this executive order, Maryland affirms its leadership in equine excellence, preserving a proud, three-century tradition while shaping a vibrant and sustainable future for the horse ecosystem.

