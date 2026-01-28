Rhino Shield Celebrates 20 Years in Missouri and Southern Illinois with 3,800 Installations

Engineered to Outlast Paint. Cedar Home in St. Louis with Rhino Shield Rhino Shield on Firestone in St. Louis Installed in 2005

MANCHESTER, MO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midwestern Coatings, Inc., the exclusive dealer of Rhino Shield for Missouri and Southern Illinois, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Since its inception, Rhino Shield has installed approximately 3,800 long-lasting exterior systems, providing permanent paint coating protection for residential and commercial properties against the region's variable weather.

Led by Darrin Crook, an expert in painting and coating exterior substrates, Rhino Shield differentiates itself from traditional painters by using a thick, ceramic elastomeric coating designed to bond with wood, brick, stucco, and vinyl. While traditional latex paint often cracks or peels within years, Rhino Shield offers a durable solution to exterior maintenance.

The company’s focus on longevity was tested early in its history. During its first few years of operation, Rhino Shield protected over a dozen Firestone Tire Centers across the service area. Two decades later, these coated commercial properties retain their original aesthetic and structural integrity.

"We viewed those early commercial projects as the ultimate test of our mission," said Darrin Crook. "Twenty years later, those buildings still look pristine. It proves that when you combine a superior ceramic product with a knowledgeable team, you can engineer a protective barrier that outlasts the elements."

Crook attributes the company's two-decade success to a "Product, People, Performance" philosophy. "Our people and the application team's expertise is just as vital as the ceramic technology itself."

Operating as the exclusive dealer for Missouri and Southern Illinois, Rhino Shield specializes in high-performance ceramic wall and roof coating systems. The company helps homeowners and businesses end the repetitive cycle of painting with a product that waterproofs, insulates, and beautifies. With over 3,800 successful projects, Rhino Shield provides maintenance-free exteriors backed by industry-leading warranties. For more information, visit www.rhinoshieldmo.com.

