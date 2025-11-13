Dose Moving and Storage Prepares for Busiest Season as Phoenix Population Growth Continues to Soar

Dose Moving & Storage Logo

Arizona mover responds to surging demand with expanded fleet and 15 new positions as Phoenix ranks among fastest-growing U.S. cities

The combination of Californians seeking lower living costs, retirees drawn to our climate, and young professionals relocating for tech jobs has created a perfect storm of moving activity.” — Jason Dose, Owner, Dose Moving and Storage

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dose Moving and Storage, a leading Phoenix-based moving and storage company, is gearing up for what the company anticipates will be its busiest season yet. The announcement comes as Phoenix continues to rank among the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States, with population increases driving unprecedented demand for residential moving services.According to recent U.S. Census Bureau data, the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metro area has consistently ranked in the top five fastest-growing regions in the nation, with thousands of new residents arriving monthly. This sustained population boom, fueled by remote work flexibility, affordable housing compared to coastal markets, and Arizona's business-friendly environment, has created significant demand for professional moving services throughout the Valley."We're seeing demand levels we've never experienced before," said Jason Dose, Owner of Dose Moving and Storage. "The combination of Californians seeking lower costs of living, retirees drawn to our climate, and young professionals relocating for tech jobs has created a perfect storm of moving activity. We're preparing now to ensure we can serve every family making Phoenix their new home."To meet this surging demand, Dose Moving and Storage is launching an aggressive hiring initiative, creating 15 new positions across multiple departments. The company is actively recruiting professional movers, drivers with commercial licenses, warehouse staff, and customer service representatives. All positions offer competitive wages, comprehensive training, and opportunities for advancement within the growing organization."We're not just hiring bodies – we're building careers," Dose added. "Every team member receives extensive training in proper moving techniques, customer service excellence, and safety protocols. We're investing in people who want to grow with us as Phoenix continues to expand."The company is also expanding its fleet with additional moving trucks and upgrading equipment to handle increased volume while maintaining the high service standards that have earned Dose Moving and Storage a reputation as one of Phoenix's most trusted moving companies. The fleet expansion will enable the company to serve more customers simultaneously during peak moving periods, which typically run from May through September.Industry experts project that Phoenix's population growth will continue through the decade, driven by several factors including lower housing costs compared to West Coast cities, no state income tax, expanding job markets in technology and healthcare, and quality of life factors like year-round sunshine and outdoor recreation opportunities."The data is clear – Phoenix isn't just growing, it's thriving," said Dose. "We're seeing families from California, Washington, Oregon, and even the East Coast choosing Arizona as their new home. Our job is to make that transition as smooth and stress-free as possible."Dose Moving and Storage has served the Phoenix metropolitan area for multiple years, providing comprehensive moving and storage solutions for residential and commercial clients. The company offers local and long-distance moving services, packing and unpacking assistance, specialty item handling, and secure climate-controlled storage facilities designed specifically for Arizona's extreme temperatures.Job seekers interested in joining the Dose Moving and Storage team during this expansion can visit the company website or call for more information about available positions and application procedures. The company is conducting interviews immediately and offers same-week start dates for qualified candidates.As Phoenix continues to welcome new residents and establish itself as a major American metropolitan hub, Dose Moving and Storage remains committed to serving families during one of life's most stressful transitions – moving to a new home.For more information about Dose Moving and Storage's services or to schedule a free moving estimate, visit dosemoving.com or contact the company directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.