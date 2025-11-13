Washington Brief: Senator Katie Britt Discusses Federal Priorities Essential to the Chamber’s Regional Work

Senator Katie Britt speaking to Montgomery Regional Chamber audience during a recent Washington Brief

Federal Leadership and Local Impact: Priorities Shaping the Capital Region’s Future

“What happens in Washington has a direct impact on what happens here in Montgomery—especially on the projects and priorities the Chamber is advancing to keep our region competitive,” Britt said.” — Senator Katie Britt

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, November 10, the Montgomery Regional Chamber hosted its latest Washington Brief luncheon featuring U.S. Senator Katie Britt, who joined virtually from Washington, D.C., as the Senate moved through the critical funding vote. Senator Britt’s remarks centered on advancing Montgomery’s federal priorities and emphasized how federal action directly impacts regional economic growth, workforce readiness, and quality of life.

Britt underscored the importance of returning to a regular appropriations process to ensure stability for communities, businesses, and defense installations such as Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base. She also highlighted bipartisan progress on issues that align with the Chamber’s three strategic pillars:

• Targeted Economic Development: Support for infrastructure, defense, and airport improvements to keep regional projects moving forward.

• Talent & Workforce: Expanded childcare access and affordability to strengthen the labor force and support working parents.

• Tourism & Experience: Investments in infrastructure and community safety that enhance Montgomery’s appeal as a place to live, visit, and do business.

“The collaboration happening here—between the Chamber, our local governments, and our business community—shows what’s possible when everyone is working toward the same goal,” Britt added. “When federal policy aligns with local priorities, we build a stronger, more competitive Alabama.”

Senator Britt also reaffirmed her commitment to Montgomery’s key regional priorities, including the I-85/I-65 outer-loop connectivity and inland port strategy, and continued development around Maxwell Gateway and the Capital Gateway Corridor.

“In the midst of critical bipartisan efforts to reopen our government, Senator Britt made time to engage directly with our business leadership,” said Anna Buckalew, President and CEO of the Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We are fortunate to have her voice and leadership representing Alabama during such pivotal moments. As the Capital City, it’s essential that we work together and speak with one voice on the priorities that drive growth, strengthen our economy, and secure our future.”

During the event, A.J. Hernandez, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Montgomery, announced that Senator Britt will receive the YMCA Congressional Champion Award for her leadership in expanding access to affordable, high-quality childcare. The recognition reflects her bipartisan work on the Childcare Workforce Act and the Childcare Availability and Affordability Act.

The Chamber’s Washington Brief Series connects members with Alabama’s congressional delegation to discuss federal issues shaping local competitiveness. The Presenting Sponsor for Monday’s event was Maynard Nexsen, with Gold Sponsors Hampstead Building Company, Montgomery Regional Airport, and Troy University, and Silver Sponsors Alabama League of Municipalities, Beasley Allen Law Firm, Energy Southeast, Montgomery Area Association of Realtors, PowerSouth Energy, and Southeast Gas.

ABOUT THE MONTGOMERY REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

With a mission to drive economic prosperity and build a greater life for all in the capital region, the Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce is a full-spectrum economic development, public/private partnership representing 1,400 businesses and organizations with over 90,000 employees throughout Central Alabama.

