Meta Announces Expansion of Montgomery Data Center

Rendering of Meta’s expanded data center campus in Montgomery, part of the company’s $1.5 billion investment in Alabama’s Capital Region.

The Company’s Total Investment in Alabama’s Capital Region Now Exceeds $1.5 Billion

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meta announced the expansion of its Montgomery Data Center, bringing the company’s total investment in Alabama’s capital region to more than $1.5 billion. The news was shared during a closed construction tour with state and regional leaders, reinforcing Montgomery’s position as one of the Southeast’s fastest-growing technology and innovation hubs.

Once completed, the Montgomery Data Center campus will total more than 1.3 million square feet and support over 100 operational jobs. Optimized for AI workloads, the data center will be a part of the global infrastructure that brings Meta technologies and programs to life, helping people connect, build communities and grow their businesses.

Ellen McNair, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Meta’s decision reflects the state’s growing competitiveness in the technology sector.

“Meta’s continued investment in Montgomery is a powerful validation of Alabama’s reputation as a destination for world-class technology and innovation,” Secretary McNair said. “This expansion reinforces our state’s ability to compete for global projects, create high-quality jobs and build the infrastructure needed to support a modern economy.”

“Montgomery has proven to be a perfect home for a Meta data center,” said Henry Thornton, community development regional manager at Meta. “The support of this incredible community, together with the partnership we’ve experienced with state and local leaders, have made it possible for us to expand our facility and continue investing in Montgomery’s long-term vitality.”

The Montgomery Data Center also continues to generate long-term economic benefits through construction activity, supply chain opportunities, and workforce development tied to advanced industry growth. It will support over 1,500 skilled trade workers on site at peak construction.

The investment from Meta is already creating real impact for Montgomery families, workers and schools. Construction activity alone has generated millions in local sales taxes and wages for workers, and the ripple effects have supported hundreds of additional jobs across the community. Montgomery’s growing footprint in support of defense and innovation makes Meta’s expansion especially significant. By adding world-class digital infrastructure, Meta’s investment strengthens this ecosystem and reinforces Montgomery’s role as a strategic hub to advance AI, cybersecurity and business innovation.

Like all of Meta data centers, the Montgomery Data Center energy use will be matched with 100% clean and renewable energy through investments in new energy projects, and it will achieve LEED Gold certification once it’s operational.

Since breaking ground on Phase 1 of the Montgomery Data Center in May 2024, Meta has paired its data center investment with a strong commitment to the Montgomery community. In just over a year, the company has donated to Montgomery Public Schools to expand robotics and STEM programming, served as a Platinum Education Partner to help launch a district-wide robotics program with certified coach training and event partnerships, and co-sponsored CampIT 2025, which introduced nearly 300 eighth-grade students to mobile app development and AI robotics.

Meta also announced that they are launching their Community Action Grants program in Montgomery this year. The program provides funding to projects that improve local science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education, enable people to build strong, sustainable communities, and put technology to use for community benefit.

Montgomery-area officials applaud the investment from Meta and predict it will have a massive long-term economic impact on the region.

Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed noted that “Montgomery is proud to be home of Meta’s expanding data center campus. This investment reflects our vision of building a modern economy rooted in innovation, talent, and quality of life. It also means real opportunities for our residents – good jobs, stronger schools, and a future where technology drives shared prosperity. Meta’s continued growth here affirms what we know to be true: Montgomery is a place where global companies can thrive, and where innovation and community go hand in hand.”

Chairman of the Montgomery County Commission, Doug Singleton, emphasized that “Meta’s $1.5 billion commitment to Montgomery is a testament to the strength of our community and the bright future we are building together. This expansion brings not only jobs and investment but also momentum for every sector of our economy. The Montgomery County Commission is proud to be a partner in supporting this growth.”

Anna Buckalew, President & CEO of the Montgomery Area Chamber, said, “Meta’s decision to expand its data center is a powerful statement about Montgomery’s competitiveness and our ability to attract and sustain global investment at the highest level. This expansion not only strengthens the Montgomery region's role as a hub for advanced manufacturing, logistics, technology and national security, it demonstrates the impact of bold public–private partnerships in driving long-term growth.”

Photos: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCv1Ax

ABOUT THE MONTGOMERY AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

With a mission to drive economic prosperity and build a greater life for all in the capital region, the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce is a full-spectrum economic development public-private partnership representing 1,400 businesses and organizations with over 90,000 employees throughout Central Alabama.

