Lodgify Launches 2025 Black Friday Offer: 60% Off + Free 1:1 Onboarding

BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lodgify, the all-in-one vacation rental software platform helping hosts and property managers grow their businesses, has announced its most ambitious Black Friday promotion to date. From November 13–28, 2025, new users can claim 60% off Lodgify’s Professional and Ultimate yearly plans and receive a free 1:1 onboarding session valued at over $700.Designed to help aspiring and established hosts take full control of their vacation rentals, this year’s offer focuses on empowerment, automation, and simplicity—making professional-level tools more accessible than ever.Taking Control of Vacation Rental ManagementLodgify’s mission is to give independent hosts and property managers the same professional-grade tools as large operators—without complexity or high costs. The platform simplifies every step of the hosting journey: creating a bookable website, accepting direct reservations and payments, syncing calendars and listings across major OTAs, automating guest communication, and centralizing daily operations.For those tired of juggling multiple tools or managing bookings manually, Lodgify acts like a co-host that never takes a cut of earnings. Its user-friendly system gives hosts total control while saving hours of administrative work each week.With this limited-time offer, Lodgify is encouraging first-time users to experience how seamless vacation rental management can be. From setup to guest checkout, the platform automates repetitive tasks so hosts can focus on delivering five-star guest experiences and scaling their business.Premium Features, Expert Guidance—60% OffThe Black Friday 2025 promotion is available exclusively for new customers who subscribe to a Professional or Ultimate annual plan. Alongside the 60% discount, users will receive a complimentary personalized onboarding call with a Lodgify expert, ensuring a smooth start.The onboarding session covers website setup, channel manager configuration, pricing strategy, and automation best practices—helping hosts launch faster and make the most of every feature.Empowerment Meets OpportunityThis year’s campaign captures Lodgify’s ongoing commitment to empowering hosts to run their businesses with independence and confidence. Whether managing a single cabin or a growing portfolio of city apartments, Lodgify’s integrated tools help hosts:-Sync bookings, payments, and guest information seamlessly across channels.-Automate messages, reviews, and check-ins to save time.-Create a professional direct-booking website to reduce reliance on OTAs.-Track performance with real-time analytics and unified reporting.By combining automation with human expertise, Lodgify gives hosts everything they need to simplify, scale, and succeed—all from one centralized platform.Once a Year, a Once-in-a-Lifetime DealThe Lodgify Black Friday 2025 offer marks the company’s most valuable promotion yet—representing significant savings for hosts ready to invest in long-term success. The offer is available for a limited time only—from November 13–28, 2025—and applies to Professional and Ultimate yearly plans purchased through Lodgify’s official website.To learn more and start your free trial, visit get.lodgify.com/black-friday-2025 About LodgifyLodgify is an all-in-one vacation rental management platform that empowers independent hosts and property managers to grow their businesses. The platform enables users—regardless of their technical background—to easily create a professional website, accept direct bookings and payments, and synchronize all their property data, reservations, and communications across major channels like Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, and Google Vacation Rentals.By centralizing property management and automating daily operations, Lodgify allows hosts to focus on what matters most: increasing occupancy, maximizing revenue, and providing exceptional guest experiences.Founded in Barcelona, Spain in 2012, Lodgify now employs over 330 team members worldwide. For more information, visit www.lodgify.com

