Lodgify 2025 U.S. Summer Vacation Rental Report Reveals Small-Town Escapes and Last-Minute Bookings Drive Summer Travel

BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lodgify, the all-in-one vacation rental software platform helping hosts and property managers grow their businesses, has released its 2025 U.S. Summer Vacation Rental Industry Report. The report provides insights from over 615,500 U.S. bookings and highlights key trends shaping the summer travel market.“Even with overall U.S. tourism down this year, the data shows us that independent vacation rental hosts have once again proven their strength as the backbone of this industry,” said Shaun Shirazian, CEO of Lodgify. “Their guest-first mindset, combined with data and traveler insights, is what’s helping them to adapt and keep growing."Travelers seek small-town charm and natureThe report found that while big cities like Miami, Los Angeles, and Nashville remained popular, small towns dominated the list of top summer destinations. Kingsbury, Texas; Marion, Texas; Owego, New York; Sevier County, Tennessee; and East Glacier Park, Montana emerged as standout locations, reflecting a preference for quiet getaways, authentic local experiences, and proximity to nature. Beach and outdoor destinations were equally popular, highlighting the continued demand for both coastal and mountain escapes.Occupancy, bookings, and shorter staysSummer occupancy increased slightly year-over-year to 49%, and bookings per listing grew nearly 10%, signaling robust domestic demand. Average length of stay decreased to 3.56 days and over 70% of reservations were for just 1–3 days, highlighting a trend toward short, spontaneous trips.Strong growth in last-minute bookings, direct booking ratesTravelers favored last-minute reservations, with bookings made 0–7 days ahead up 7.1% year-over-year. Additionally, average daily rates for direct bookings grew faster than those of third-party platforms, up 3.4% since the summer of 2024. Airbnb led overall bookings with 47%, followed by direct bookings at 31.7%, emphasizing the importance of listing across multiple channels to maximize visibility and revenue.Looking aheadFor the rest of 2025, bookings per listing are expected to increase 12.1% year-over-year, while the average booking window continues to shorten. Hosts are advised to optimize pricing, promote longer stays with direct bookings, and highlight local experiences to capitalize on high demand, shorter stays, and last-minute travelers.To see the full report and methodology, visit www.lodgify.com/blog/summer-2025-report/ About LodgifyLodgify is an all-in-one vacation rental management platform that empowers independent hosts and property managers with the tools to grow their businesses.The platform enables hosts, regardless of their level of technical knowledge or experience, to easily create their own website, accept direct bookings and payments, and synchronize all of their property data, reservations, and guest communications across major OTA channels like Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Google Vacation Rentals, and more. It centralizes all property management tasks so hosts can prioritize increasing occupancy and visibility and providing excellent service to their guests.Lodgify was founded in Barcelona, Spain in 2012 and now has over 330 employees working remotely across the world. For more information, visit www.lodgify.com

