Generation Digital welcomes Notion to UK partner network as a core platform for AI Success

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generation Digital today announced that Notion has formally joined its partner network in the UK. Notion is the connected AI workspace that brings all work together and adapts to every team, with more than 100 million users worldwide. As a Certified Platinum Solution Partner, Generation Digital will be recommending Notion as a core platform within its Pathway to AI Success programme, helping British organisations design practical, governed workflows that make AI genuinely useful and productive for everyday work.

The collaboration focuses on clear roles and outcomes. Notion will provide comprehensive training and enablement resources to ensure Generation Digital is equipped to deliver measurable business value. Generation Digital will offer discovery, blueprinting, migration and enablement services for UK clients adopting Notion as part of a modern, interoperable platform stack.

Public sector teams can procure Notion and related services via the Crown Commercial Service G-Cloud framework, providing a compliant and efficient route to adopt platforms that support responsible AI. Generation Digital has a decade-long history working with complex organisations across healthcare, research and regulated industries, and counts Bupa, NHS, UKRI, EY and Shell among its largest UK clients.

“British enterprises want AI that works in the real world,” said Graham Mackay, Chief Executive Officer, Generation Digital. “By designating Notion as a core platform in our Pathway to AI Success, we give leaders a practical route to codify knowledge, align teams and embed responsible AI into the fabric of operations. This is about the UK setting best practice that others will follow.”

“Enterprises need clarity, not chaos,” said Thomas Jones, Chief Digital Officer, Generation Digital. “The Pathway to AI Success defines the role each platform plays, and Notion’s flexibility helps teams establish the standards, permissions and auditability that productive AI depends on. It is a foundation the UK can build on at scale.”

Generation Digital’s UK delivery model brings together solution architects, product specialists and adoption leads with experience in health, research, energy and professional services. The company also supports clients in North America, Europe, Australia and the Middle East, providing continuity for organisations with international footprints.

This news strengthens Generation Digital’s portfolio alongside Asana, Miro and Glean, ensuring UK organisations can adopt a coherent, role-based stack where each platform excels and integrates, guided by The Pathway to AI Success from strategy to support.

**About Generation Digital**

Generation Digital is an award-winning AI-powered workplace consultancy helping organisations in the UK and North America create clarity from chaos. As Platinum Solutions Partners for Asana, Miro, Notion and Glean, we help enterprise teams design secure, scalable systems that accelerate collaboration and drive business performance.

The Pathway to Success model supports clients through every stage of AI-assisted work, from Blueprint and Onboarding to Adoption, Growth and Support.

Generation Digital was founded in 2016 and has been recognised multiple times as a Partner of the Year by its software partners, it has also more recently been recognised by the Financial Times as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe in 2025. The company has delivered transformation projects for public sector bodies and global brands including Dyson, Bupa, EY, The Football Association and The Washington Post.

