Generation Digital wins at the FEBE100 Awards 2025

FEBE100 Awards held at the prestigious Abbey Road Studios Abbey Road Studios - Studio 2 where the FEBE100 awards ceremony was held FEBE100 Simmer collecting their award

Celebrating innovation: Generation Digital named a FEBE100 Award winner at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios.

This recognition is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our team, who help some of the world's largest enterprises work smarter with AI.” — Graham Mackay, CEO Generation Digital

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generation Digital has been named a winner at the prestigious FEBE100 Awards, held last night at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios in London. The awards celebrate the UK’s boldest and most brilliant founder-led businesses, bringing together a supportive community of entrepreneurs, investors, and partners.

Hosted in the iconic Studio 2, where The Beatles recorded many of their greatest hits, the evening showcased inspiring winners, passionate speakers, and the collective spirit of innovation that drives the UK’s business community.

The top three winners of the evening were:

PerfectTed – First place

REHAB – Second place

Simmer Eats – Third place

The event was organised by John Maffioli and supported by generous partners and sponsors, including Universal Partners, Virgin, Lawrence Stephens, ITV Adventures Ignite, Wha Nau, Big Change, PwC, and Pictet.

Graham Mackay, Managing Director at Generation Digital, said:

“We’re proud to be recognised at the FEBE100 Awards. The event not only celebrated the achievements of remarkable founder-led businesses but also reinforced the importance of community, collaboration, and bold ideas. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our team, who help some of the world's largest enterprises work smarter with AI.”

The Febe100 Awards continue to highlight the success of businesses that are shaping the future of the UK economy, providing a platform for growth, innovation, and inspiration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.