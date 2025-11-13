Maryam Pirband Honored with the Prestigious Q Award in Mexico City in Recognition of Her Distinguished Career

Q Award, presented by Revista Q Qué México

The Q Award is considered one of Mexico’s most respected honors, celebrating excellence, leadership, and positive social impact.

Maryam has become a bridge between cultures. Her films amplify voices, empower women, and remind us of our shared humanity. Her presence in Mexico’s artistic landscape is valuable and transformative.” — Enrique Avilés

MEXICO CITY/ LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning filmmaker Maryam Pirband received the distinguished Q Award from Revista Q Qué México, recognizing her international career and a body of work that includes more than fifteen films as director, writer, producer, and actor.

During the ceremony at the historic Teatro Centenario Coyoacán, Pirband unveiled the trailer for her latest feature film, Vertical, which was filmed entirely in León, Guanajuato and is now available on Prime Video.

Accepting the award, Pirband delivered a message centered on unity:

“Cinema has taken me across the world, from Iran to the United States and now Mexico. Through that journey, I have learned that we are all one. I am honored to create stories in this beautiful country.”

She shared the stage with acclaimed artists including Norma Lazareno, María Antonieta de las Nieves (“La Chilindrina”), Paty Navidad, and Eduardo España.

Pirband also congratulated Revista Q Qué México, led by Gerardo Aguirre, for its 19th anniversary and its influential role in both print and digital media.

Other honorees of the evening included Mauricio Herrera, Lupita Sandoval, Arturo Carmona, and Cristian de la Fuente.

