Maryam Pirband Crowned Queen of Miss Cheongsam Culture 2024

Maryam Pirband at 2024 Miss Cheongsam Culture Crowned Queen

In a historic moment, Maryam Pirband, a renowned Iranian-American filmmaker, was crowned the overall champion of the 2024 Miss Cheongsam Culture competition.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious event, organized by Ace Hero Films & Entertainment, recognizes not only physical beauty but also cultural background, artistic talent, and commitment to social causes. Candidates participate in educational courses, cultural immersion, and performances that showcase the beauty of Cheongsam. The programme will be streamed as a 10 episode show worldwide.

Maryam Pirband, known for her thought-provoking films addressing social issues and action movies, was awarded the crown on July 14th, making her the first female filmmaker to receive this honor. In addition, the jury panel bestowed upon her the Miss Photogenic title, acknowledging her captivating presence on camera. Her latest film, "Vertical," made in Spanish and Mexico, garnered critical acclaim for her unique direction and action sequences.

Maryam Pirband's acceptance speech:

“As a proud Iranian-American female filmmaker, honored to receive the crown for Miss 2024 Miss Beauty and Culture Cheongsam. This recognition not only celebrates my achievements in the film industry but also amplifies my voice as a champion for women's rights and empowerment.

I dedicate this crown to the resilient women of Iran and around the world who fight for their voices to be heard. Through my storytelling, I aim to inspire change and shed light on the untold stories of women. I am grateful to the 2024 Miss Cheongsam Culture program for this opportunity to connect with the Hong Kong community and shine a light on the importance of gender equality. Thank you to Mr. SilvesterSee, and the entire team for their support. Together, let us continue to elevate women's voices and create a brighter future for all.”

This recognition solidifies Pirband's position as a champion for women's empowerment through her storytelling and filmmaking. Her upcoming project, "Cyrus the Great King of Persia," is highly anticipated. Congratulations to Maryam Pirband on her well-deserved achievement

Interview with Maryam Pirband 2024 Miss Cheongsam Culture overall champion and Silvester See executive producer.