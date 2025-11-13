High-end Italian Interior Designer Febal Casa opening new U.S. store in Las Vegas

High-end interior designer Febal Casa opens a new U.S. store location in Las Vegas.

We understand not everyone can make the trip to Italy. With our new store opening, we’re bringing Italy to clients in Nevada and beyond.” — Bobby Banica

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Febal Casa , an internationally renowned Italian luxury interior design and furniture company, will open their 4th U.S. location in Las Vegas this November.Since 1959, Febal Casa has been a trusted partner to homeowners and real estate developers seeking to integrate refined Italian design into new construction and residential projects. All Febal Casa products – from furniture to kitchens to closets – are designed and manufactured in Italy, but are highly customizable to suit each client’s individual space and design goals.“Our goal is to provide customers with unique interiors that create an experience they can enjoy for decades to come,” said Bobby Banica, General Manager of the Febal Casa Las Vegas and Scottsdale stores. “We understand not everyone can make the trip to Italy. With our new store opening, we’re bringing Italy to clients in Nevada and beyond.”Our Las Vegas design consultants accompany clients from concept to completion, creating custom kitchens, closets, and furnishings tailored to their vision. For those not seeking custom pieces, Febal Casa also offers a curated selection of furniture that will bring unique Italian style and functionality to any space.The Las Vegas store location will be led by Hanna Lawa.“Las Vegas is a city defined by vision, elegance, and bold design—values that perfectly mirror our own” Fabio Pitton, CEO at Colombini Group of Americas said. “Entering this market allows us to share the artistry of true Italian luxury cabinetry with discerning clients who appreciate bespoke craftsmanship, refined materials, and timeless beauty. Each of our creations transforms a living space into a statement of sophistication and style.”The new Las Vegas location opened on Nov. 10 by appointment only, and will officially open to the public on Dec. 1. The store is located at 6145 S. Fort Apache Rd. #500 in Las Vegas.This new store joins other American locations in Miami, Scottsdale, and Orange County.

