Saivory Powers Shipley Donuts’ New AI Ordering Experience, Transforming Online and Catering Orders

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saivory , an AI-powered restaurant technology company built by restaurateurs for restaurants to help enterprise brands win in the AI era, today announced its technology now powers Shipley Donuts’ new online ordering experience.Saivory’s AI platform enables personalized, streamlined ordering across web and mobile, helping brands increase conversion, boost average order value through smart upselling, and improve customer experience and satisfaction.Shipley Donuts’ new ordering platform, including “Ordering Assistant” and “Autocomplete” tools, delivers personalized recommendations for both individual and group orders, including catering. Powered by Saivory’s AI technology, these tools analyze guest preferences, order history, event details, and budget to offer optimized suggestions - helping customers create complete orders in seconds, whether for a single donut lover or a 50-person corporate event. Guests can type a simple request such as “Order me office breakfast for 40 people” directly on ShipleyDonuts.com and receive a complete, editable cart ready for checkout in seconds as opposed to minutes.“We’re proud to partner with Shipley Donuts to bring AI-powered ordering to life,” said Stephen Klein, CEO of Saivory. “Our technology helps restaurants reclaim and strengthen first-party digital relationships, reduce friction and cart abandonment, improve AOVs, and deliver personalized, efficient experiences that customers love.”Unlike standard chatbots, Ordering Assistant is a full-featured AI that learns from every interaction to recommend the most relevant menu items. In the first month after launch, customers used the AI features in 22% of online orders, resulting in 24% higher average order values than non-AI orders and more than double the average value of third-party delivery channel orders. Guests also reported an improved ordering experience and faster checkout times.“Saivory has been a true innovation partner, bringing technology that enhances ordering convenience and personalization for our guests while driving measurable value for both our franchisees and the brand,” said Kerry Leo, vice president of technology at Shipley Donuts. “Reimagining ShipleyDonuts.com is only the beginning of how AI can elevate the guest experience for our brand. We’re excited to continue partnering with Saivory to develop and launch solutions that connect us directly with customers and enable more first-party digital orders.”Saivory’s AI-first platform for restaurants helps brands drive discovery, conversion, and loyalty across digital and AI channels. Its suite of tools, including dynamic local pages, AI-enabled ordering, ordering via leading AI apps, mobile experiences, and automated CRM workflows, ensures restaurant operators can meet customers wherever their journey begins.About SaivorySaivory is an AI-powered restaurant technology company founded in Houston in 2025 by a team of restaurateurs and software innovators. The company helps restaurant brands drive discovery, conversion, and loyalty through intelligent automation and data-driven insights. Saivory’s platform includes AI-powered ordering, dynamic local pages, AI app integrations, and smart marketing workflows that simplify operations while enhancing first-party digital performance and guest engagement. By helping operators own and strengthen customer relationships while reducing reliance on intermediaries, Saivory empowers enterprise restaurant brands to thrive in the AI era. Learn more at www.saivory.com

