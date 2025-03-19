Fajita Pete’s Opens in Wichita Falls and Eyes Expansion into Midsize Cities

Fajita Pete’s is a popular Tex-Mex restaurant known for its fresh, made-from-scratch fajitas and convenient delivery model

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fajita Pete’s, the award-winning Tex-Mex catering and delivery restaurant concept known for its fresh, made-to-order fajitas, is set to open its newest location in Wichita Falls, TX, on March 24. Located at 2708 Southwest Parkway Suite #116, this opening marks a major step in the brand’s continued expansion goals.“We are excited to bring Fajita Pete’s to Wichita Falls and share our fresh, made-to-order fajitas with the community we love,” said Cody Miller, co-owner with wife Katelyn, both lifelong Wichita Falls residents. “With the growing demand for high-quality catering, delivery, and to-go options, Wichita Falls is the perfect place for Fajita Pete’s.”“This location is incredibly important to our growing brand, as Wichita Falls opens up the possibility of Fajita Pete’s in many more markets across the United States,” said Hugh Guill, chief brand officer. “Cody and Katelyn Miller are exactly the type of franchisee that Fajita Pete's hopes to recruit, train, and support. Hard-working and community-focused, they are the perfect duo to bring our fresh Tex-Mex to a midsize market.”Founder Pedro “Pete” Mora adds, “Since inception, Fajita Pete’s has leaned into family values, hard work, and serving our communities. We saw these qualities first-hand in both Wichita Falls and in the Millers and believe this store and these franchisees will succeed by integrating into the community that matters greatly to them.”Founded in Houston, Fajita Pete’s stands out in the industry by focusing on quality over quantity, offering a streamlined menu centered around expertly grilled fajitas, fresh tortillas, and scratch-made sides. The brand specializes in catering, takeout and delivery, making it a go-to option for busy families and workplaces. As the brand continues to scale, it remains committed to simple operations, high-quality ingredients, and a strong franchise support system, ensuring consistency and excellence across all locations.For more information about Fajita Pete’s, franchise opportunities, or to view the full menu, visit www.fajitapetes.com About Fajita Pete’sFajita Pete’s is a fast-growing, Texas-based restaurant brand known for delivering fresh, flavorful fajitas straight to customers’ doors. The brand has earned many accolades including a spot on QSR Magazine’s 40/40 List: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, Fast Casual’s Movers and Shakers List, and QSR’s Best Franchise Deals. Fajita Pete’s has also secured the top spot twice at Houston’s Fajita Festival. Fajita Pete’s currently has 31 locations with 60 additional locations awarded across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. With a focus on catering and an expanding national footprint, Fajita Pete’s continues to redefine the dining experience for fajita lovers across the nation. For more information, visit fajitapetes.com or franchisefajitapetes.com and follow Fajita Pete’s on social media for the latest news and announcements.

