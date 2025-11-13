Elite Endocrinology Partners with My Viva Inc. to Integrate Digital Lifestyle Medicine into Diabetes Care

Through this collaboration, patients are equipped with personalized digital tools to manage their health daily.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Endocrinology, a leading specialty clinic dedicated to providing innovative treatment for endocrine-related conditions, including diabetes, has formed a strategic partnership with My Viva Inc. to address a long-standing gap in patient support. The clinic works closely with individuals living with endocrine and metabolic disorders who require guidance beyond traditional care models. Led by Dr. Wahid Kassar, who also serves as the Medical Director of the Diabetes Center at Silver Cross Hospital and Principal Investigator at Elite Medical Research, this partnership expands the reach of care, providing patients with personalized digital tools to manage their health daily.Across the globe, non-communicable diseases like diabetes continue to rise, driving healthcare costs as lifestyle-related factors go unaddressed. Through this partnership, Elite Endocrinology will integrate My Viva Plan, a clinician-designed digital health platform certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, into its patient care model. My Viva Plan provides evidence-based self-care strategies in nutrition, fitness, and mental health, enabling patients to better navigate chronic conditions and support long-term health outcomes.“Managing diabetes doesn’t end when patients leave the clinic,” said Dr. Wahid Kassar, MD, FACE, Founder of Elite Endocrinology. “By integrating My Viva Plan into endocrine care, we’re bridging the gap between medical expertise and daily life, helping patients sustain real, measurable progress in their health.”“Dr. Kassar’s leadership in endocrinology and commitment to proactive, comprehensive care make for an ideal partner in advancing the standard of care,” said Loreen Wales, Founder and CEO of My Viva Inc.Elite Endocrinology has earned a reputation in the Chicago area as a trusted center for advanced diagnostics and treatment of thyroid disorders, diabetes, medical weight management, and other complex endocrine conditions. With over 25 years of clinical expertise, Dr. Kassar and his team have served more than 50,000 patients through an approach that emphasizes empowerment, education, and improved quality of life.Integrating My Viva Planreflects a growing recognition of lifestyle medicine as a cornerstone of chronic disease management. By addressing the root causes of health challenges through sustainable lifestyle changes, patients can achieve improved outcomes while taking greater ownership of their health.Elite Endocrinology, founded by Dr. Wahid Kassar, MD, FACE, is a Chicago-based clinic specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of complex endocrine disorders. With a focus on compassion, expertise, and patient empowerment, the clinic offers comprehensive services in thyroid disorders, diabetes, medical weight management, and hormonal health.Dr. Kassar is a board-certified endocrinologist with more than 25 years of experience in the comprehensive management of endocrine and metabolic disorders. He completed his fellowship in Endocrinology and Metabolism at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. He previously served as faculty at Northwestern Medicine – Central DuPage Hospital, where he led the Clinics for Diabetes, Bariatric Care, and Bone Health. He is currently the Medical Director of the Diabetes Center at Silver Cross Hospital and the Principal Investigator at Elite Medical Research.My Viva Inc. develops digital solutions for healthcare professionals that increase efficiency and improve patient health outcomes. Its flagship platform, My Viva Plan, automates the creation of personalized, evidence-based patient self-care plans grounded in lifestyle medicine. The program empowers patients to take control of their health and supports healthcare providers in delivering sustainable, effective care.For media inquiries, please contact:

