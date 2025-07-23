My Viva Plan® Becomes First Canadian Program to Earn Certification from the American College of Lifestyle Medicine

EDMONTON, CANADA, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Viva Inc. is proud to announce that its flagship digital platform, My Viva Plan, has become the first Canadian program to receive Lifestyle Medicine Program Certification from the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM), the leading authority for lifestyle-based chronic disease care.This prestigious certification recognizes programs that deliver structured, evidence-based protocols for treating or preventing chronic disease through clinically supported behaviour change and lifestyle modification. With this milestone, My Viva Plan is now recognized as a trusted, scalable solution aligned with the highest international standards of care.“Certification through ACLM reflects a program’s ability to meet rigorous standards for delivering lifestyle medicine in real-world settings,” says Martin Tull, Chief Impact Officer, ACLM. “My Viva Plan stands out as a well-structured, evidence-based solution that enables clinicians and patients to work together in meaningful and sustainable ways.”Chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, osteoarthritis, and mental health disorders account for nearly 75% of healthcare spending. Yet patients facing these challenges are often left with fragmented care, brief appointments, and limited support to make meaningful lifestyle changes. At the same time, providers are experiencing growing burnout and lack the practical tools needed to deliver preventive, behaviour-based care.While up to 80% of chronic disease and premature death is preventable through healthy lifestyle change, many clinicians report feeling underprepared to guide patients through those changes in real-world practice.My Viva Plan bridges that gap. The program delivers personalized treatment plans generated by clinical algorithms and supported by daily reflections, coaching videos, recipes, guided exercises, and mental health tools, empowering patients to take an active role in their care.Grounded in the six pillars of lifestyle medicine—nutrition, physical activity, stress management, restorative sleep, social connection, and reduction of harmful substances—My Viva Plan enables providers and patients to work together in a structured, scalable way to prevent and manage chronic disease. It helps providers reduce administrative burden while improving communication, follow-up, and long-term outcomes.“We’re not just digitizing lifestyle advice; we’re transforming the way care is delivered,” says Loreen Wales, Founder and CEO of My Viva Inc. “This gives healthcare professionals and patients a trusted, practical tool to prevent and manage chronic disease together.”“I get excited to demo My Viva Plan to healthcare providers,” says Dr. Prerana Rudrapatna, Chief Medical Liaison at My Viva Inc. “It’s the lifestyle medicine board review course brought to life: a practical tool that helps clinicians practice with a coaching lens, stay present with their patients, and support behaviour change in real time. That’s what drives sustainable health outcomes.” About American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM)The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the nation's medical professional society advancing the field of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a redesigned, value-based and equitable healthcare delivery system, essential to achieving the Quintuple Aim and whole-person health. ACLM represents, advocates for, trains, certifies, and equips its members to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease by optimizing modifiable risk factors. ACLM is filling the gaping void of lifestyle medicine in medical education, providing more than 1.2 million hours of lifestyle medicine education to physicians and other health professionals, since 2004, while also advancing research, clinical practice and reimbursement strategies.For more information about ACLM, please visit www.lifestylemedicine.org My Viva Inc. is transforming healthcare through lifestyle medicine: combining digital tools, expert coaching, and clinical integration. The core program, My Viva Plan, automates the creation of personalized, evidence-based self-care plans grounded in lifestyle medicine. This digital platform empowers patients to take control of their health by preventing and managing chronic conditions. The company continuously builds, tests, and refines My Viva Plan through their “Living Lab,” where healthcare professionals work directly with patients, ensuring the tools are effective, adaptable, and centred around patient needs.For media inquiries:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.