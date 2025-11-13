Gauteng Education on irregular expenditure in school nutrition programme

MEC Chiloane condemns attack on school bus in Freedom Park

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane strongly condemns an alleged attack on a school bus transporting learners from Silver Oaks Secondary School on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, in Freedom Park.

According to information at our disposal, the bus arrived in Freedom Park, and a group of boys reportedly carrying pangas attacked learners.

The police are investigating circumstances surrounding this incident.

We are engaging parents of injured learners for necessary support.

MEC Matome Chiloane condemned the attack, emphasising the Department’s commitment to the safety and security of learners.

“We are concerned about this violent incident. The safety of our learners is non-negotiable, and we urge all communities to work with law enforcement to prevent such attacks. The Department is working closely with the bus service provider, school management, and local authorities to address the situation and ensure the safety and wellbeing of all learners,” said MEC Chiloane.

GDE addresses irregular expenditure in security services procurement

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) acknowledges the irregular expenditure amounting to R106 million incurred in the procurement of security services during an emergency intervention period.

The expenditure arose from an unforeseen and urgent situation that required immediate measures to safeguard learners, educators, and public property at several educational institutions. The circumstances posed a serious threat to safety and the continuation of teaching and learning, necessitating rapid deployment of security personnel.

Given the urgency, it was not practical to follow the standard competitive bidding process as prescribed under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and associated Treasury Regulations. Instead, the Department invoked the emergency procurement provisions outlined in PFMA Supply Chain Management Instruction Note 03 of 2021/2022, which permits deviation from normal procedures in cases where delay would compromise service delivery or public safety.

To ensure an effective and immediate response, the Department appointed suitably qualified and PSIRA-accredited service providers who were capable of mobilising within the required timeframe.

Following an internal compliance review, it was determined that certain procedural requirements governing emergency procurement were not fully adhered to, resulting in the classification of this expenditure as irregular.

The responsible official from the end-user unit has since been placed on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The Department is currently implementing corrective actions, consequence management, and control improvement measures to strengthen compliance and prevent recurrence of such irregularities.

All service providers appointed under this emergency procurement were duly registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) and met all regulatory and statutory compliance requirements to provide security servicesThe Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirms that the irregular expenditure amounting to R739 million under the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) resulted from a 2024 court ruling that declared the relevant procurement award invalid and void.

The court set aside the award on procedural grounds, finding that:

Not all bidders had responded to the Department’s request to extend the validity period of their bids

The evaluation process did not include the assessment of price and specific goals as required in the published evaluation criteria

Consequently, the procurement award was deemed procedurally flawed, leading to its annulment and the classification of the associated expenditure as irregular.

It is important to emphasise that, despite this classification, goods and services were rendered, and learners continued to receive meals without any interruption to the delivery of the National School Nutrition Programme hence the irregular expenditure.

The omission to assess the specific goals criterion represented a procedural lapse, leading to non-compliance with the PPPFA and Treasury Regulations, and subsequently to the irregular classification of the expenditure.

The Department has since undertaken corrective measures to strengthen internal controls and ensure strict compliance with procurement legislation in future tender processes.

GDE addresses infrastructural matters at Orange Farm Secondary and Finetown Secondary schools

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirms that Orange Farm Secondary School, located on Erf 2520 Lakeside Extension 1, is properly zoned for educational use in accordance with the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality’s GeoLis System. Therefore, no rezoning is required for the site.

In respect of Finetown Secondary School, which is located on the remainder of Portion 2 of Erf 1063 Ennerdale South, the GeoLis System reflects that while the site is registered and proclaimed, it is partially occupied by residential properties. The subdivision and correction of the affected area are the responsibility of the City of Johannesburg, as the discrepancy occurred during the township establishment process.

The GDE will engage the City of Johannesburg to facilitate the rectification of this error. However, it must be noted that the authority to resolve land subdivision matters resides with the municipality, not the Department.

The Department has plans to replace both Orange Farm Secondary School and Finetown Secondary School with permanent brick-and-mortar facilities.

These new developments will comply fully with the Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure and will include all required facilities, such as classrooms, laboratories, and sporting amenities.

At present, both projects are at Pre-Plan Step 3: Site Suitability Study stage. The commencement of construction will be guided by available financial resources and the condition assessments of the existing schools.

