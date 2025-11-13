Sport, Arts and Culture invites media to apply for Media accreditation for 2025 national Reconciliation Day commemoration
As South Africa marks Reconciliation Month this coming December, the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), in collaboration with the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government will host the 2025 National Reconciliation Day commemoration on Tuesday, 16 December at the Ncome Museum, Nquthu Local Municipality, Within the uMzinyathi District Municipality.
This year’s Reconciliation month is commemorated under the theme: “Reaffirming Reconciliation for Future Generations”
Members of the media wishing to cover this national commemoration event are invited to apply for accreditation by completing the attached accreditation form in full and returning it via email to madimetjam@dsac.gov.za or vanessam@gcis.gov.za
Deadline for submission: Thursday, 27 November 2025 at 16:00
NB: - Please note: PDF submissions will not be accepted.
Media Enquiries:
Mr. Madimetja Moleba
Cell: 066 301 4675
E-mail: madimetjam@dsac.gov.za
