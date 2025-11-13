Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai on conclusion of oversight monitoring visit to Limpopo

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon. Seiso Mohai, concluded a two-day oversight monitoring visit to Limpopo Province from 11–12 November 2025. During the visit, he assessed progress on the Giyani Water Infrastructure Project and the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone (MMSEZ).

The visit forms part of the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation’s (DPME) ongoing efforts to strengthen government performance, accountability, and service delivery through evidence-based monitoring and evaluation.

In Giyani, the Deputy Minister assessed progress on the revitalisation of water infrastructure, including the upgrade of the Giyani Water Treatment Works and the reticulation of clean water to 55 villages across the Mopani District. To date, 23 villages have been connected to the water reticulation network, marking significant progress while work continues to reach full completion.

The Deputy Minister acknowledged the progress achieved through the collaborative efforts of the Department of Water and Sanitation and the Mopani District Municipality, while also noting that certain implementation challenges remain, i.e. Illegal connection to bulk pipelines exacerbating challenges of having water reticulated to other villages, delays in payments of SMME and workers, as well as bureaucracy and red tape. Following the visit, the Department received correspondence and feedback from community representatives in Vuhehli, Mahlathi and KaMninginisi Villages regarding outstanding work and water access. These concerns have been formally noted and referred to the relevant implementing authorities for urgent attention.

The DPME is in the process of working closely with the implementing authorities and the relevant sector department to develop a comprehensive improvement plan aimed to address existing challenges effectively and ensuring resolution within established timeframes. The Deputy Minister will return to the area to assess progress and engage further with local communities.

On the second day, the Deputy Minister led an intergovernmental engagement at the Musina Local Municipality Council Chambers, focusing on the implementation of the Musina-Makhado SEZ, a key driver of regional industrialisation, investment, and job creation.

The visit highlighted progress on planning of bulk infrastructure development at the North and South Sites and ongoing efforts to ensure inclusive participation of SMMEs in the SEZ value chain. Discussions also focused on sustainable energy, logistics connectivity, and regulatory alignment to accelerate project implementation.

Deputy Minister Mohai emphasised that oversight monitoring visits are a vital instrument for real-time monitoring, enabling government to identify bottlenecks and take corrective action. “We are strengthening accountability by ensuring that every project delivers meaningful impact to the people it is meant to serve,” he said.

The DPME remains committed to ensuring that flagship infrastructure projects deliver tangible improvements in living conditions, economic opportunities, and sustainable development, in line with the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP 2024–2029) and the National Development Plan (NDP 2030).

