President Cyril Ramaphosa participates in Ceo–City Cleanup Programme in Johannesburg, 14 Nov

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 14 November 2025 participate in the CEO-City Cleanup Partnership Programme in Kliptown, Johannesburg.

This is a key initiative by the City of Johannesburg in Partnership with the Private Sector. The programme unites entities and prominent CEOs from Johannesburg and aims to expedite urban renewal, enhance service delivery, and restore dignity within high-priority precincts.

The Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Councillor Dada Morero launched the program earlier in the week and articulated the collaborative efforts between the City and the business community to foster visible progress, ensure sustainable precinct management, and promote long-term investment in the revitalisation of Johannesburg.

Through this initiative, Government aims to demonstrate a new era of shared accountability and collective action.

CEO-City Cleanup is the first central activation under the partnership model, demonstrating how government and business are collaborating to create a cleaner, safer, and more competitive Johannesburg.

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to send their details via WhatsApp to Ms Khathutshelo Mulaudzi on 070 362 3295 and Ms Patience Mtshali on 083 376 9468

The media is invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 14 November 2025

Time: 08h30 (media to arrive at 7h00)

Venue: Kliptown, Soweto (Walter Sisulu Square)

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

